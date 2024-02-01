Results Archive
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Garrett Marchbanks
  3. Jordon Smith
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX West Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Nate Thrasher
Fri Feb 2
Sat Feb 3
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Fri Feb 9
Sat Feb 10
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
GNCC Racing: Discounted Tickets Available to Military, First Responders, More

February 1, 2024 2:15pm | by:
The following press release is from GNCC Racing:

The Progressive GNCC Racing Series Partners with GOVX for Discounted Tickets Available to Military, First Responders, Law Enforcement and Healthcare Workers

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series (GNCC) presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, has partnered with GOVX to offer members discounted tickets. These tickets will be offered to current and former military members, first responders, law enforcement, and healthcare workers online. The GNCC Racing Nation thanks you for your service and looks forward to seeing you at the races this season.

Tickets are available for all 13 GNCC events this season. A $5 discount off each ticket is currently being offered with a maximum availability of 4 tickets per order. Check out the link below and claim your discounted tickets today.

GOVX Discounted GNCC Tickets

The 2024 Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series presented by Specialized will kick off on February 17-18, 2024, with the Big Buck GNCC in Union, South Carolina. To check out the full 2024 GNCC Series schedule, click HERE.

For more information on the GNCC series, visit the official website at www.gnccracing.com or call (304) 284-0084. Join the conversation on the series Facebook page, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and be sure to always hashtag #GNCC.

GNCC Racing
