The following press release is from GNCC Racing:

The Progressive GNCC Racing Series Partners with GOVX for Discounted Tickets Available to Military, First Responders, Law Enforcement and Healthcare Workers

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series (GNCC) presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, has partnered with GOVX to offer members discounted tickets. These tickets will be offered to current and former military members, first responders, law enforcement, and healthcare workers online. The GNCC Racing Nation thanks you for your service and looks forward to seeing you at the races this season.

Tickets are available for all 13 GNCC events this season. A $5 discount off each ticket is currently being offered with a maximum availability of 4 tickets per order. Check out the link below and claim your discounted tickets today.

GOVX Discounted GNCC Tickets

The 2024 Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series presented by Specialized will kick off on February 17-18, 2024, with the Big Buck GNCC in Union, South Carolina. To check out the full 2024 GNCC Series schedule, click HERE.