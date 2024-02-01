Results Archive
Arenacross
Guthrie
News
Supercross
San Diego
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Garrett Marchbanks
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
Arenacross
Guthrie 2
News
Supercross
Anaheim 2
News
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Nate Thrasher
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
Fri Feb 2
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Feb 3
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Arenacross
Reno
Fri Feb 9
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Feb 10
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Full Schedule

GBrakes.com and Galfer USA Unveil Fundraising Shirt to Support Baja Rider Reed Christensen

February 1, 2024 4:55pm | by:
GBrakes.com and Galfer USA Unveil Fundraising Shirt to Support Baja Rider Reed Christensen

Carson City, NevadaGBrakes.com, a leading provider of high-performance braking solutions, and Galfer USA, a renowned manufacturer of brake components, join forces to introduce a special fundraising shirt aimed at supporting Baja Rider Reed Christensen in the aftermath of the unfortunate fire that consumed his race trailer during the 2023 Baja 1000 in the Ironman class.

The incident, which occurred during the challenging Baja 1000 Ironman race, left Reed Christensen facing significant losses, including completely destroying nine motorcycles, eleven Ogio gear bags, tools, equipment and the trailer. In response to this unfortunate event, GBrakes.com and Galfer USA have collaborated to launch a limited-edition fundraising shirt, 100% of the proceeds which will be directly allocated to Reed Christensen to aid in the rebuilding of his valuable racing assets.

The fundraising shirt features a unique design that embodies the spirit of resilience and camaraderie within the off-road racing community. By purchasing this special edition shirt, supporters not only contribute to Reed's recovery but also become part of a collective effort to uplift one of the top Baja Ironman Riders.

“We’re shocked by the incident that befell Reed during the Baja 1000, and as fellow enthusiasts of off-road racing, we felt compelled to take action and extend our support. The fundraising shirt is a symbol of solidarity within the racing community, and we are confident that with the collective efforts of supporters, Reed will be able to bounce back stronger than ever," said Sandro Milesi, CEO at Galfer USA.

The fundraising campaign is open to all racing enthusiasts, supporters, and individuals who wish to contribute to Reed Christensen. The shirts can be purchased through the official www.gbrakes.com website.

For additional information about the fundraising campaign, please visit www.gbrakes.com/fundraiser

Read Now
March 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now