Acclaimed international journalist Adam Wheeler took a quick trip to California to check in on Monster Energy AMA Supercross, so Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas found some time to ask him what his thinks about topics he's covered for a long time: Jorge Prado, Ducati and the Lawrence brothers. Enjoy a good conversation with one of the best journalists in motorcycle racing today.

