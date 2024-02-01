Results Archive
Arenacross
Guthrie
News
Supercross
San Diego
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Garrett Marchbanks
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
Arenacross
Guthrie 2
News
Supercross
Anaheim 2
News
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Nate Thrasher
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
Fri Feb 2
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Feb 3
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Arenacross
Reno
Fri Feb 9
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Feb 10
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Full Schedule
Exhaust Podcast: 250 East Press Conference

Exhaust Podcast 250 East Press Conference

February 1, 2024 2:00pm
by:

The 250SX East Region Championship kicks off this weekend at Ford Field in Detroit. A Tuesday night press conference allowed the media (and now you) to check in on the top riders.

Hear from Triumph principals including race team manager Bobby Hewitt, then hear from 250SX Class riders Haiden Deegan and teammate Daxton Bennick, Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha; Tom Vialle, Red Bull KTM; Austin Forkner and Cameron McAdoo, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki; Pierce Brown, Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas; Chance Hymas, Team Honda HRC; Jalek Swoll & Evan Ferry, Triumph Racing; Guillem Farres, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna; Preston Boespflug, BarX Suzuki; Jeremy Martin, Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha; Max Anstie, FirePower Honda.

The Racer X Exhaust Podcast is hosted by Jason Weigandt and presented by Yoshimura and Racer X Brand.

