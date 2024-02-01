The 250SX East Region Championship kicks off this weekend at Ford Field in Detroit. A Tuesday night press conference allowed the media (and now you) to check in on the top riders.

Hear from Triumph principals including race team manager Bobby Hewitt, then hear from 250SX Class riders Haiden Deegan and teammate Daxton Bennick, Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha; Tom Vialle, Red Bull KTM; Austin Forkner and Cameron McAdoo, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki; Pierce Brown, Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas; Chance Hymas, Team Honda HRC; Jalek Swoll & Evan Ferry, Triumph Racing; Guillem Farres, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna; Preston Boespflug, BarX Suzuki; Jeremy Martin, Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha; Max Anstie, FirePower Honda.

