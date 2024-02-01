Detroit SX is a Day Race: Heats at 3 p.m. Eastern, Here is Unique Schedule & TV Broadcast Info
This weekend’s fifth round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship on Saturday will take place at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. The 450SX Championship has been exciting so far and on Saturday we will see the start of the 250SX East Region Championship.
But you will want to tune in (or set the DVR) earlier than usual, as the Detroit Supercross will race during the day. Also note that the race airs live on NBC this weekend. Note, the Philadelphia Supercross (April 27) is also a day race—we will provide more information on that race when it comes close to that weekend.
What you need to know the most for Detroit: heat races begin just after 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific. The 450SX heat races will be first, followed by the 250SX heat races. Then 450SX LCQ will be first, followed by the 250SX LCQ, but the 250SX main event will race first, followed by the 450SX main event.
While Detroit’s weather will be a high of about 45 degrees Fahrenheit, there is no need to worry about conditions this weekend as Ford Field will host first indoor SX event of the year.
On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 9:30 a.m. EDT/6:30 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Live coverage will start at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT on NBC and Peacock. Below is the full broadcast schedule.
Below is the full race day schedule.
Local Time () Track Time (EST) Saturday 8:00am 8:00am 450SX Group C Free Practice 8:10am 8:10am 450SX Group B Free Practice 8:20am 8:20am 450SX Group A Free Practice 8:30am 8:30am 250SX Group A Free Practice 8:40am 8:40am 250SX Group B Free Practice 8:50am 8:50am 250SX Group C Free Practice 8:58am 8:58am Track Maintenance 9:05am 9:05am 450SX Group C Qualifying 1 9:20am 9:20am 450SX Group B Qualifying 1 9:35am 9:35am 450SX Group A Qualifying 1 9:50am 9:50am 250SX Group A Qualifying 1 10:05am 10:05am 250SX Group B Qualifying 1 10:20am 10:20am 250SX Group C Qualifying 1 10:30am 10:30am KTM Junior Free Practice 1 10:45am 10:45am Promoter Track Walk #1 10:55am 10:55am Track Maintenance 11:20am 11:20am 450SX Group C Qualifying 2 11:35am 11:35am 450SX Group B Qualifying 2 11:50am 11:50am 450SX Group A Qualifying 2 12:05pm 12:05pm 250SX Group A Qualifying 2 12:20pm 12:20pm 250SX Group B Qualifying 2 12:35pm 12:35pm 250SX Group C Qualifying 2 12:45pm 12:45pm KTM Junior Free Practice 2 1:00pm 1:00pm Promoter Track Walk #2 1:10pm 1:10pm Promoter Track Walk #3 1:20pm 1:20pm Track Maintenance 2:30pm 2:30pm Opening Ceremonies 3:06pm 3:06pm 450SX Heat 1 3:20pm 3:20pm 450SX Heat 2 3:34pm 3:34pm 250SX Heat 1 3:48pm 3:48pm 250SX Heat 2 4:02pm 4:02pm KTM Junior Main Event (3 Minutes) 4:08pm 4:08pm Track Maintenance 4:20pm 4:20pm 450SX Last Chance Qualifier 4:32pm 4:32pm 250SX Last Chance Qualifier 4:39pm 4:39pm Intermission 4:48pm 4:48pm 250SX Sighting Lap 4:53pm 4:53pm 250SX Main Event (15 Minutes + 1 Lap) 5:10pm 5:10pm 250SX Victory Circle 5:20pm 5:20pm Track Maintenance 5:22pm 5:22pm 450SX Sighting Lap 5:27pm 5:27pm 450SX Main Event (20 Minutes + 1 Lap) 5:50pm 5:50pm 450SX Victory Circle
Main image by Mitch Kendra