The 2023 250SMX champion was selected as a preseason championship favorite in either region after an impressive rookie year, but then rumors have been making their rounds of a wrist injury to the second-generation rider. Tuesday night’s press conference was the first instance where he opened confirmed he had a crash and is dealing with an injury. Whether he is downplaying the injury or not, the second 250SX East Region race is February 24, so getting through round one could lead to some more recovery time—and for more riders than just Deegan.

Staying with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing, Deegan said his rookie teammate Daxton Bennick has had a good off-season. Bennick raced the Supercross Futures program in 2024 and several rounds of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship but will be making his AMA Supercross debut this weekend.

“Dax, he's been riding very well,” Deegan said of his teammate. “He's obviously gonna make his debut. So, he's got a little pressure but he's gonna do good. He's been riding really well. So, I think, I think he can get on the podium, definitely. That's for a fact.”

Bennick, just 18 years old as of two weeks ago, said his preparation for the 2024 season is not much different aside from the number of laps and the intensity on the test track each day.

“I would say the biggest difference is last year, obviously, I didn't do as many laps because my main event wasn't nearly as long,” Bennick stated about racing SX Futures. “But also the intensity is a lot higher now that I'm riding more like in the group. So, yeah, the intensity is high, and the laps are definitely longer, but this off-season has been really good and I feel like I've built a lot since the first week we we’re on supercross on the team. …I'm pretty confident in the bike and I feel like it's even better than last year.”

Fire Power Honda rider Max Anstie’s name keeps getting brought up when it comes to “flying at the test track" rumors, although as we all know that does not gaurantee success come race day. Deegan also acknowledged Anstie has been fast when the two teams trade laps at the same training facility.

“And obviously Max, we know he's fast,” Deegan added. “He's proved it last year and we see with the test track he's ripping. So, he's definitely gonna be running up front.”

Anstie showed speed in 2023 en route to picking up his maiden 250SX AMA Supercross win in the East Rutherford Supercross East/West Showdown last April. He then won the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) 250 title in the fall and looks to have kept that momentum rolling into Saturday’s championship kickoff.

“Obviously it's been a good rolling kind of thing, you know, we raced World Super Cross, had all that going on in November and then it hasn't really stopped. We've upgraded a few things with the bike, just put the US gas back in which has been quite nice. And fine-tuned a few areas. So, it's been nice. I've had a great time with the training. The team has done a great job. I'm in a good spot, I think. You know, east coast is gonna be good. I'm happy with my crew and what's gonna happen this weekend.”