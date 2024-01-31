Rest In Peace, Nancy Ritchie (1940-2024)

The following is a press release from Pro Motocross:

The American motocross community bid farewell to one of its most important and influential figures this past Sunday as a celebration of life ceremony was held for Nancy Ritchie, matriarch of Michigan’s iconic RedBud MX, with a large gathering of family, friends, and other loved ones from every decade of her incredible life.

Alongside her husband, Gene, the Ritchie’s founded RedBud MX in 1972 and over the past 50 years this hallowed ground in the rural township of Buchanan has become arguably the most renowned motocross track on the planet. Throughout its existence RedBud has hosted local racing events, in addition to Trans-AMA Championships and both AMA Amateur National and Regional Championships. It earned global recognition through its infamous annual Independence Day celebration that is the RedBud National, which has been a centerpiece of the Pro Motocross Championship since 1974, while also serving as the host venue of the spectacle of the FIM Motocross of Nations, the “Olympics of Motocross,” on two occasions, which included an anticipated return to the top of the podium for Team USA on home soil during the 2022 event.