Triple Crown Fever hit Anaheim this past weekend and after two mud races that were a slog for the riders and teams, it was a welcome relief for everyone to great weather over the weekend. Heck, even if this weekend was a “normal” race and the racers rode around orange cones, it would’ve been an awesome weekend of racing. So, to have it be the Triple Crown, yeah sign me up!

I’m a fan of this format even if many racers and teams are not. Sometimes, you can’t listen to those biased guys on what to do with the racing. These things are a nice switch from the usual format and require a different set of skills from everyone involved. Should there be 17 TC races? No. Heck no. But once in a while? Yes please.

Time for a Race Tech Rant:

Mike Pelletier is really trying at the AMA to make things better. I admire him for the effort he’s put in the last few years in terms of being transparent, talking to the partners he has and all in all, it’s a huge change from the way the AMA used to do business.

Unfortunately, there’s still a ways to go. There’s some confusion on whether the AMA in Ohio (which is Mike) or the AMA in Daytona Beach (DMG who bought Pro AMA) is to blame for the consistent live timing and dated results page we have now, but ultimately, Mike is the face of the AMA and it comes down on him.

This weekend, live timing didn’t work for two practices. Think of any world class motorsport out there and try to find one of them that has anywhere NEAR the issues we have with timing. You won’t find it. Not to mention the results and scoring pages look like they’re probably using early 2000’s software. Also, individual TC main wins or stats are NO WHERE to be found anywhere on the AMA site…it’s like the races didn’t happen. There’s no record of laps led for the riders in these races, and it seems to me that they’re leading laps against all the top riders, so these stats should count.