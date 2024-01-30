Talk about the LCQ at A2 for a minute. At what point did you realize you were getting in?

They flooded the track man. It was so, so slick. I have no idea why. It was so slick. I didn’t get a great start, I was probably mid-pack, or farther back, but I squeezed down into the inside. But then there was total chaos. Some dude on a Honda got clipped and just ate it right in front of me. I have no idea how I didn’t hit him or his bike. I somehow moved over and got around it. I think I came out of that in like fifth or something. From right there I was like, ‘Oh wow, I think I can do this!’ When I first came off the start I was like, ‘Oh no, oh no, oh no, I’m in trouble!’ Then I came out of the corner in fourth or fifth and it was like, ‘Here we go!’ I just got a big gap on the guy behind me and rode a smart race. I wasn’t really pushing it, but I was sticking right there with the other guys. I was just cruising around and kept it on two wheels.

What’d it feel like when you crossed the line?

Oh dude, I was so stoked. I was looking at the board, just to be sure, even though I knew I was in fourth. I was just so stoked. I wasn’t too stoked to have to go race three main events though. [Laughs] My body was hurting so bad at that point!

Was your phone blowing up after the LCQ?

Oh yeah, I had probably over three hundred messages between text, calls, and social media. I tried to get back to each person and write at least a thank you. It’s time consuming.

Being older and having the benefit of perspective, do you enjoy this achievement maybe a little more than you would have enjoyed achievements when you were younger?

Oh yeah, yeah. Dude, I’m not supposed to be out here at 40 years old, competing in supercross. These kids, I could be their dad. I was talking to Hunter Yoder on Friday, and he was like, ‘You’re my dad’s age.’ He could be my son and I’m racing against him! I think Hunter said he was born in 2004, so he was a year old when I won in San Francisco in 2005.

That’s wild. What’s it like racing against these guys? Do they talk to you? Do you interact with them?

I don’t even know these guys. I don’t even know what they look like. I know their last names, but with the helmet off, I have no idea who they are. I’ve been out of this sport for so long. I’d watch it on TV, but you know how it is, you don’t get to see their faces. I have gotten a lot of love from the riders though. They’re happy I’m out there. But the younger riders, I don’t even know these guys. They’re walking by me smiling and saying hi, and I say hi and smile back and I think, ‘Who’s that?’