Aaron, can you talk about the pressure or lack of pressure riding with the red plate coming into this round and then you leave with it as well.

[Laughs] It didn't really feel that much different, you know, I think the nerves kinda got to me in the first race and then after that, I was like, “It's not really that different” I just rode tight and then the second one, I got a good start and just kind of chilled and picked my breathing spots and it wasn't too different. I feel like I did a good job of not letting everything kind of get to my head and I stayed chill, and we only got to ride once this week. So, I just had a really, really chill week, a lot of phone calls but nothing was too different. It didn't really bother me that much.

AP in the off season when you have a teammate come to your team like Chase Sexton carrying the number one plate coming to A1 like this, the one person you want to beat the most is your teammate. How's that feel now? You know, you can walk around there and be so called the top dog. Does that feel any different around the team around the truck?

[Laughs] For me, not really. I don't know, I feel like the team does a pretty good job of treating us equal and I'm a pretty easy dude. I haven't really made many changes to the bike. So yeah, I mean, I feel like we're treated pretty equally, but it is nice to carry that red plate around and be the top dog.

AP, let's talk about the week that was, being able to reflect on the win and obviously there's, you had a lot of people reach out to you that sort of helped you get to where you're at right now. That must have been pretty special.

[Laughs] Yeah, it was really, really cool. I still got probably like 300 text messages to go through, but it was awesome. Like I said, it was a pretty chill week. We only rode Wednesday, and I got to kind of just hang out and take it in and it was awesome. But I think, my mind or something was telling me, “The job's not done” because I thought it would feel a lot more like a weight release off the shoulders and you know, I woke up on Sunday and I kind of felt the same and I was like, “Alright, well, time to go try again this weekend.” So, now I'm glad this is the way I feel because I can kind of put my head down and try harder during the week and then to get up here [podium] like this with, you know, a little luck involved. But still be up here, I think that was even more important than last week.

Aaron, how gratifying is it to go to Detroit with the red plate? Now, two weeks in a row, lots changed since the last time you were there.

[Laughs] Yeah, man, I really, really wanted to do it. I knew Detroit was the next race and I really, really wanted to carry the red plate into Detroit, given the events that happened last year and I think that it's gonna be a special race, and, yeah, I'm ready for it. I'm ready to get back to Florida this week and put in some work and go up to the freezing cold and hopefully my mustache doesn't break off in the 20-degree weather. So, I'm ready to get back up there and do some damage.