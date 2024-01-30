It's a scenario fans always play out in their own minds - How cool would it be to see X rider in their prime go up against the current crop of talent in Monster Energy AMA Supercross? Well, we pitched the question to Aaron Plessinger, Ken Roczen, RJ Hampshire, Nate Thrasher, and Julien Beaumer about which retired rider they would most like to race for this week's episode of 3 on 3. We also hit them with which actor would best portray them in a movie about their own careers, and what is the ideal gear to be stuck in on a supercross track.

