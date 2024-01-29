Results Archive
Watch: Anaheim 2 Supercross Video Highlights & Results

January 29, 2024 10:00am | by:
Video highlights from the fourth round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Anaheim 2 Supercross was the fourth round of the 250SX West Region Championship and also the second round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Levi Kitchen (Kawasaki) claimed the 250SX overall win with 1-2-3 races finishes over RJ Hampshire's 2-1-7 on his Husqvarna and Nate Thrasher's 3-10-1 on his Yamaha. 

Cooper Webb (Yamaha) took the 450SX overall win with 2-2-5 races finishes over Eli Tomac's 5-7-1 on his Yamaha and Aaron Plessinger's 6-4-3 on his KTM.

In the 250SX Futures race, Cole Davies (GasGas) and Gavin Towers (Yamaha) had a great back and forth battle until Davies took the race win. Towers and Parker Ross (Honda) claimed the final two podium spots. 

Check out the post-race videos for the Anaheim 2 Supercross, highlights as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, Weege Show, and results from the Anaheim 2 Supercross.

Anaheim 2 Supercross

Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis

250SX Class Highlights

450SX Class Highlights

Extended Video Highlights—Both Classes

2024 SMX Insider Post Race: Round #4: Anaheim, CA | Angel Stadium

Monster Energy Supercross: Press Conference Round 4 - Anaheim 2

Weege Show: The Best Night

Overall Results

Supercross

Anaheim 2 (A2) - 250SX West

January 27, 2024
Angel Stadium
Anaheim, CA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 1 - 2 - 3 Kawasaki KX250
2 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 2 - 1 - 7 Husqvarna FC 250
3 Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States 3 - 10 - 1 Yamaha YZ250F
4 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 9 - 3 - 2 Honda CRF250R
5 Jordon Smith Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 4 - 8 - 4 Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
Supercross

Anaheim 2 (A2) - 450SX

January 27, 2024
Angel Stadium
Anaheim, CA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 2 - 2 - 5 Yamaha YZ450F
2 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 5 - 7 - 1 Yamaha YZ450F
3 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 6 - 4 - 3 KTM 450 SX-F
4 Jason Anderson Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 4 - 1 - 8 Kawasaki KX450SR
5 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 1 - 11 - 2 KTM 450 SX-F
Full Results
Supercross

Anaheim 2 (A2) - 250SX Futures

January 27, 2024
Angel Stadium
Anaheim, CA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Cole Davies Cole Davies 9:38.646 9 Laps 1:03.491 Waitoki GasGas MC 250F
2 Gavin Towers Gavin Towers 9:39.278 +0.632 1:03.195 Venetia, PA United States Yamaha YZ250F
3 Parker Ross Parker Ross 9:46.692 +8.046 1:04.193 Herald, CA United States Honda CRF250R
4 Preston Boespflug Preston Boespflug 9:52.262 +13.616 1:04.471 Battle Ground, WA United States Suzuki RM-Z250
5 Blake Gardner Blake Gardner 9:53.780 +15.134 1:04.991 Canyon Country, CA United States Kawasaki KX250
Full Results

Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 84
2Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 84
3R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 75
4Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 70
5Anthony Bourdon Hossegor, France France 55
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 80
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 76
3Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 74
4Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 72
5Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 69
Full Standings
