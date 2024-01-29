Video highlights from the fourth round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Anaheim 2 Supercross was the fourth round of the 250SX West Region Championship and also the second round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Levi Kitchen (Kawasaki) claimed the 250SX overall win with 1-2-3 races finishes over RJ Hampshire's 2-1-7 on his Husqvarna and Nate Thrasher's 3-10-1 on his Yamaha.

Cooper Webb (Yamaha) took the 450SX overall win with 2-2-5 races finishes over Eli Tomac's 5-7-1 on his Yamaha and Aaron Plessinger's 6-4-3 on his KTM.

In the 250SX Futures race, Cole Davies (GasGas) and Gavin Towers (Yamaha) had a great back and forth battle until Davies took the race win. Towers and Parker Ross (Honda) claimed the final two podium spots.

Check out the post-race videos for the Anaheim 2 Supercross, highlights as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, Weege Show, and results from the Anaheim 2 Supercross.

Anaheim 2 Supercross

Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis

250SX Class Highlights