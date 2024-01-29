Cooper Webb is now a race winner in the 450 class for Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing. The fact that 2-2-5 scores were enough to win the Triple Crown overall might seem a little surprising, but Webb winning is not. He's looked very good all season in his return to the team he raced for in the 250 class. What's different between Cooper now and his previous stint on a 450 Yamaha? How did he get the win despite feeling sick all weekend? He answered several questions in the post-race press conference.

Let's start with Cooper Webb. Big win for you. First of the season, we talked about it on Race day live. How do you feel to get it done in this Triple Crown format?

Cooper Webb: Oh man, it was awesome. You’ve got to be consistent all day. Like I keep saying, a little weird to not win a main event, but overall, man, it feels great to get a win for the first one of the season. It was a rough, rough end of the year last year. So it feels great to be up here back in the points swing and to represent the new team and all my new sponsors. It feels really awesome.

Last week in the press conference you just had an energy about you. Like, there was definitely a vibe that you were putting off, even at the end to kind of make sure that you congratulated AP [Aaron Plessinger]. It was a very like, in control mentality. How do you build that kind of vibe within yourself and can you feel that something's been building in these early few rounds of this championship? And if you look back to last year when you had your struggles, what's the difference?

I think for me, it's just overall everything's gelling really well. The bike change helped me attack a little bit harder, to where last year I relied a lot on consistency and speed was sometimes not there. I feel like now I have the speed when I need it. I feel like I can maneuver things a little bit better. And honestly, I'm really motivated, as always, but I'm having fun. I'm with a really solid group and I think just the change, mentally, was a great thing for me and I'm just enjoying putting in the work again. I have a great crew to ride with and the team is awesome and obviously it's not easy to one and two here [himself and Eli Tomac] to make us both happy and I feel like they've done a great job at making all three of us [Justin Cooper included] happy. I've always been a confident person, but I feel like this off season, towards the later half of it I was like, man, I'm doing things on the motorcycle that I know is gonna be good at the race. That’s the biggest thing, I think.

Can you describe the feeling when you do win and overall without winning one of the, one of the races on the night? What's that like for you?

It's tough because I'm doing math in my head on lap one. I think we all do when we're in a good spot going into the last one. It's one of those things that if you do really well in the first two, the third one sometimes is easy. Like I had a lot of wiggle room and I could just honestly have a solo ride in fifth place. But it is a little bit weird, you know, for sure to, to not go over the checkered flag first. But, I think that's kind of the unique thing about the Triple Crown is we've seen a lot of this happen and you can have big point swings and you can have one bad race, but then have two good ones and you end up on the podium or something like that. So it's never over for sure in these situations. I saw Jason right in front of me and he went down. That probably wasn't the best thing for me because it was instantly like I, you know, I can just kind of chill. But, I was grateful to put myself in that situation.