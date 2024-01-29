Kris Keefer scoured the pits before the 2024 Anaheim 2 Supercross to get some deeper insights on the race bikes we see in Monster Energy AMA Supercross. One of the more unique stories is that of FIM World Motocross champion Jorge Prado moonlighting the first four rounds of the series in the USA. Keefer caught up with his mechanic here Kyle Defoe to dig into what Prado has been working on as he learns supercross. Have a listen as they break down the difference in chassis feel from supercross to MXGP, what engine characteristics he's looking for, how he sets up his suspension compared to his teammates, and so much more.

Film/edit: Kellen Brauer

ABOUT FLY RACING

Since 1998, FLY Racing has aimed to provide customers with the very best in off-road performance products. Led by the revolutionary Formula S Smart helmet, FLY Racing continues to push innovation in safety to new levels. Never before has style and technology blended together so seamlessly as the 2024 FLY Racing line-up. For more info, check out FLYRacing.com or your local Western Power Sports dealer. Follow @flyracingusa on social media and cheer for all of the FLY Racing riders in the SuperMotocross World Championship.