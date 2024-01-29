Ironman Raceway Prepares For 2024 Racing Season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Ironman Raceway is pleased to announce their 2024 schedule featuring four premier AMA National Championship events including round four of the AMA Pro ATV Motocross National Championship, the season finale round of the Pro Motocross Championship and two Grand National Cross Country Racing events. The raceway will kick off their season the last weekend in April and conclude with the Ironman GNCC on October 25 through 27.

On April 27-28 the Grand National Cross Country Series kicks off the year at Ironman with the Hoosier GNCC, round six of the prestigious series. Ironman continues its long history in GNCC Racing and this year the series will once again offer two opportunities for the venue to create even more memories. Admission for the weekend (Friday – Sunday) is $35 Adults (12+) and $20 Kids (6-11). Come check out World’s Premier Cross Country Racing Series, with riders from all over the world, including Australia, New Zealand and Japan. Visit www.gnccracing.com for full details. Online Admission tickets available for $5 off.

Then on the weekend of May 4-5 the ATV Motocross National Championship stops in Indiana once again. Practice will take place on Friday, May 3 for $40 per group with racing on Saturday and Sunday for $50 per class. Plus, the AMA Pro ATV riders will take to the track on Saturday afternoon. Come see Eight-Time AMA Pro Champion, Chad Wienen battle with defending Champion Joel Hetrick and his fellow competitors Bryce Ford, Nick Gennusa, Jeffrey Rastrelli and more. Admission for Saturday only is just $25 for adults (12+) and $15 for kids (6-11). Please visit www.atvmotocross.com for more information on the event.