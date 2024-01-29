Speaking of old guys, Phil Nicoletti had a great second main event, leading laps before eventually finishing fourth. Was there something about this track that suited Nicoletti?

Phil is a capable rider in any scenario. The big variable is getting up front and out of the chaos that is the 250 class. Remember, he led this same A2 Triple Crown event in 2023 so he knows what to do with a holeshot. Riders with his level of experience know where to protect on a one-lined track like A2, giving him added benefit with a great start.

This was Jorge Prado’s last race before he returns to Europe. Did you notice any improvements or changes in his racing since A1? Was there anything you liked about his night at A2?

He’s improving but this is very much what I expected. To think he would come in and find the pace of the elite in his first year was asking too much, in my opinion. The top riders in 450 SX have devoted their entire career to this discipline with a minor in outdoor motocross. Prado’s existence has been all motocross with a three-month crash course of supercross. He’s going to be better when he comes over in 2025 and anyone doubting him will eat those words when we step outside that summer.

Jett Lawrence made multiple mistakes that ultimately ended with him taking sixth on the night. That’s the third straight race in which he’s missed the podium. What mistakes do you seem him making, and what does he need to correct in order to get back on the box?

First, the starts are huge as mentioned previously. He’s having to navigate through the best SX riders in the world to get to the front and that’s simply not a winning recipe for a rookie. Second, I think he’s in a learning curve that we haven’t seen him suffer through before. The margins in supercross are far tighter than motocross, meaning he can’t make up multiple seconds per lap on the field. Mistakes are far more costly because the ability to cover them up are far less available. He will figure this out, but I have been a bit surprised to see him struggle at times. He’s been so proficient at performing beyond his years thus far. This season is showing that he is mortal and younger than we sometimes remember.