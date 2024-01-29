You look like a totally new rider this weekend, from rounds like one through three, the leg swag in moto one and two. Is there anything that's changed? Like you just looked like you were charging, it looks like you're flowing the whole weekend. Like, can you just talk about anything's changed or you just feel more comfortable?

Well, we didn't get rain. [Laughs] So, I'd say that was the first thing. Well, I mean, really the only take away we have is A1 and I was pretty nervous at A1. So, I rode a little tight. So, I'd say I just rode like myself tonight more so.

In that last race, you already had a pretty comfortable points lead in terms for the Triple Crown overall win. You didn't need to pass Nate. You also didn't need to beat Jo and Jo caught you in the end. Are you doing the math in your head? And also how would you feel if there were like championship points rewarded for like the first or even a podium [in Triple Crown races] to give you some more incentive to actually race forward in that last race?

Yeah, if that was the case, I would have for sure made a push to try to get Nate. But, I mean, it didn't matter tonight. I looked up on the triple and pretty much spotted RJ every time and then when I saw he went down, I pretty much just kicked him in cruise control and then just tried to be smart and get to the finish line.

As riders, is that too much extra stress to have additional championship points on the line for like a first in a single race?

I mean, maybe, I don't know. I think it would make the format definitely interesting. But, I think you'd see a lot more carnage, to be honest. I mean, yeah, I don't really know how that would go.

You had three good starts tonight. But last year, you had issues with starts and now you're on the Pro Circuit bike. Anything that you figured out, is it just technique, maybe confidence? What in on your starts that you figured out?

I think a little bit of it is the hydraulic clutch. It's a little bit easier for me to get off the line with it. So, but other than that, yeah, I just worked on a lot of starts this year and I feel really comfortable on this bike.

I don't know if you've looked at the points but you and Jordon [Smith] are tied right now and then you guys have a week off and then come back in Phoenix. Obviously, we always talk about the mindset of the red plate. So how does this feel for you right now?

Well, it’s new, I've never had it. So, I don't know. I mean, there's obviously a little bit of pressure. But I'm just gonna try to keep doing what I've been doing and, you know, if the win’s there, take it, if not, then just try to leave Glendale with the red palate again.