As steady and somewhat normal as race one seemed to go to start off the night, the reality was the chaos was only just about to start. In the second race, it was Webb who got out front first while Sexton was left mired way down in the pack. The #1 machine was back there with Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen who all had horrible starts with their inside gates as Roczen even fell going into the first turn. It was an enjoyable treat for the Anaheim crowd as Sexton, Tomac, and Roczen followed each other forward working through the likes of Justin Barcia, Jorge Prado, Hunter Lawrence, and Dylan Ferrandis. It was going well for Sexton who had made it up to sixth with a handful of laps left when the KTM man crashed out of sixth and slipped back to 12th. Meanwhile, Webb had led for only two laps before coughing the lead up to Jason Anderson. Jett Lawrence spent a lot of the race tailing points leader Aaron Plessinger before he made it around him and even put some pressure on Webb for second before ultimately settling for third. Anderson would cruise to the second race victory and put himself just one point off Cooper Webb’s 2-2 score to Anderson’s 4-1 heading into the final race.

The third race was all Eli Tomac as the big #3 machine got out ahead of Chase Sexton early on and set sail with the lead. The real story was that of Jason Anderson, who crashed just outside of the top five on the first lap and watched the whole field go by. Anderson picked the bike up just before the whoops while slightly off-track and pinned it alongside the whoops to get back on the track. More on that later. Cooper Webb ran a comfortable fifth, and thanks to the myriad of mixed results throughout the field, Webb actually was easily on his way to winning the Triple Crown. It was on Anderson to catch Webb from way back and he certainly tried his best. He made it all the way up to seventh around Dylan Ferrandis and inched the gap down to Justin Cooper in sixth and Webb just ahead in fifth. If Anderson could catch and pass Webb, he would win the overall. Try as he might, it just wasn’t enough when the flag waved. Eli Tomac took the win in the final race ahead of Sexton and Aaron Plessinger, but it was Cooper Webb’s 2-2-5 scores that got the job done to win the Anaheim Triple Crown and the 25 points that come with it. It was Webb’s 22nd career victory.

“If you do really well the first two [races], the third one sometimes is easy,” said Webb of the Triple Crown format. “I had a lot of wiggle room [in Race 3] and could just, honestly, have a solo ride in fifth place. But it is a little bit weird, for sure, to not go over the checkered flag first. But I think that’s kind of the unique thing about the Triple Crown, is we’ve seen a lot of this happen. You can have big point swings, and you can have one bad race and then have two good ones [and] you end up on the podium and something like that. So it’s never over for sure in these kind of situations.”