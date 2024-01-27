It's a beautiful sunny day in Southern California as we wrap up our California swing for the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. After back to back mud races in San Francisco and San Diego for the second and third rounds of the series, everyone is happy to see a 70-degree sunny day on the cards in Anaheim. Aside from the weather, this is the first round of the Triple Crown format which features three main events for both classes that total up to an overall winner at the end of the night. This format have always provided some interesting results which could add even more drama to both series'.

In the 450SX class, Red Bull KTM's Aaron Plessinger won his first ever main event last week in San Diego and now holds the points lead by one point over his teammate and defending champion Chase Sexton. Jett Lawrence is four points off the lead and has been all over the headlines this week due to his altercation last weekend with Jason Anderson. That's a story that could play out further today.

The 250SX class sees Jordon Smith still atop the points standings by seven points over Levi Kitchen. Nate Thrasher won in San Diego last week but is very far down in points thanks to a DNF at the opener and an 18th place finish in San Francisco. Garrett Marchbanks and RJ Hampshire are the closest in points behind Kitchen as it seems to be turning into a four horse race for the 250SX West Region title.

There will also be Supercross Futures for the first time in 2024 today as they will hit the track first when Free Practice begins shortly. Keep up with use here all day long or check out the broadcast schedule below to find out when you can watch the action today. Let's go racing!