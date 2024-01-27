Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
Morning Report
It's a beautiful sunny day in Southern California as we wrap up our California swing for the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. After back to back mud races in San Francisco and San Diego for the second and third rounds of the series, everyone is happy to see a 70-degree sunny day on the cards in Anaheim. Aside from the weather, this is the first round of the Triple Crown format which features three main events for both classes that total up to an overall winner at the end of the night. This format have always provided some interesting results which could add even more drama to both series'.
In the 450SX class, Red Bull KTM's Aaron Plessinger won his first ever main event last week in San Diego and now holds the points lead by one point over his teammate and defending champion Chase Sexton. Jett Lawrence is four points off the lead and has been all over the headlines this week due to his altercation last weekend with Jason Anderson. That's a story that could play out further today.
The 250SX class sees Jordon Smith still atop the points standings by seven points over Levi Kitchen. Nate Thrasher won in San Diego last week but is very far down in points thanks to a DNF at the opener and an 18th place finish in San Francisco. Garrett Marchbanks and RJ Hampshire are the closest in points behind Kitchen as it seems to be turning into a four horse race for the 250SX West Region title.
There will also be Supercross Futures for the first time in 2024 today as they will hit the track first when Free Practice begins shortly. Keep up with use here all day long or check out the broadcast schedule below to find out when you can watch the action today. Let's go racing!
- Supercross
Anaheim 2 (A2)Triple Crown + Supercross Futures + KTM Junior Supercross
Live Now
Free Practice
Supercross Futures was the first group to hit the track all day as a strong lineup of Gavin Towers, Parker Ross, Drew Adams, Preston Boespflug, Cole Davies, Mark Fineis, the Gordon brothers of Landen and Reven, and more all hit the track. It was a pretty clean session overall as the guys worked on learning the track and Gavin Towers put in the top time at a 1:02.064.
|Position
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Gavin Towers
|1:02.064
|2
|Mark Fineis
|1:03.397
|3
|Parker Ross
|1:03.842
|4
|Preston Boespflug
|1:03.872
|5
|Drew Adams
|1:04.686
Next to hit the track was the 250B group of free practice as AEO Powersports’ Talon Hawkins ended up back in the B group this week. Unfortunately, timing and scoring did not update during the session, so no times were gathered for this group from Free Practice.
When the 250A group hit the track for the first time, a few key rhythm lines started to get unlocked. Only a handful of guys including RJ Hampshire, Jo Shimoda, Jordon Smith, and Mitchell Oldenburg were able to go 2-3 on-on-off in the rhythm after the first set of whoops. A lot of guys were figuring out the 2-3-4-2 option down the third base line after crossing the start. Smith used both lines to jump down to a 58.670 with Hampshire right on his heels at a 58.720. Maxwell Sanford had a crash in the whoops at one point, but he would pick it up and be okay. In the end, Hampshire would just pip Smith for the top spot as he dropped down to a 57.792 to go P1 in free practice.
|Position
|Rider
|Time
|1
|RJ Hampshire
|57.792
|2
|Jordon Smith
|58.442
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|59.011
|4
|Nate Thrasher
|59.159
|5
|Levi Kitchen
|59.488
Then it was time to see the 450A group for the first time as Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb led the field around. Tomac became the first rider all day to triple in out of the corner after the whoops while basically all of the 450SX guys were able to go 2-3 on in that rhythm section. Tomac jumped down to a 58.601 early in the session to go almost a second faster than his teammate Webb and Chase Sexton another tenth off Webb in third. Jett Lawrence then pounced to the top and he was not tripling in after the whoops. He put in a 58.377 to go up but two tenths of a second over Tomac. That’s how it would stay as the checked flag waved on the session.
|Position
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|58.377
|2
|Eli Tomac
|58.601
|3
|Malcolm Stewart
|58.930
|4
|Justin Cooper
|58.940
|5
|Hunter Lawrence
|59.243