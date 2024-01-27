When Mark Fineis first stepped foot on the ClubMX training facility in 2016, the then-11-year-old had no idea what he was getting himself into. A fast young ripper on a 65cc bike, Fineis was the smallest of the training group and at that age the idea of becoming a professional motocross racer was not even a goal yet. He was there to have fun and go fast on his dirt bike. But he got right to work—both on and off the bike.

“Two thousand sixteen was my first year here at Club,” he recalled earlier this week on a Zoom call. “They didn't really allow little bikes here, but I was an exception since I was a little bit of a faster 65 rider. So, I was able to train with the bigger bikes. But it was… [Laughs] 2016 ClubMX was a boot camp. I loved it. Mandatory ice baths. If you were a second late to anything, you had to run laps on the front track in your full boots, helmet, everything. We had chores. Like, since I was the littlest one here, I was always assigned with like just picking up trash around the facility. And there was like mopping the gym, sweeping, the pro shop, amateur shop, shoveling out the gates. I enjoyed it. It made boys men.

“My first week was the most painful and sore I think I've ever been,” he added with a laugh. “Even to this day it was awful. I was barely able to ride with the gym sessions. You'd wake up at six o'clock and do like an early morning workout and then do a workout after and that could be lifting weights or doing cardio. But then you have to ride in between and mandatory ice baths. Didn't matter how cold it was, mandatory ice baths. Me as a little kid, like I'm gonna be honest, I was crying during the ice baths. I didn't know want to do. I was crying. …We were going on road bike rides. I could barely touch the pedals! I'm just on like the littlest size road bike in the very back trying to survive.”

Fast forward to the third week in January 2024, and as much as things have changed, things still remain the same. By now, seven years later, both ClubMX and Fineis have grown up. The training facility now has ten total tracks and multiple houses on the property, while also running the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha race team in the AMA Supercross and Motocross paddock, part of the entire 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

“It's like watching a kid grow up. It's Brandon's kid,” Fineis said, referring to owner Brandon Haas’s facility nowadays.

Fineis, now 18 himself, is a rider for the racing team, prepping for his final races as an amateur as he transitions into the pro ranks in the next coming months. Aiming for race wins and a title for the Supercross Futures program in Monster Energy AMA Supercross, Fineis will then make the move to the pro 250 Class for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. He wants to win, and he wants to win by a lot. This summer, his goals are good starts and top ten finishes. If not, he will have to look in the mirror and tell himself to work harder. After all, that has been his mindset to this point in his life.

He does not like it when people doubt him. Hell, the reason he is on some people’s radars is because of his gutsy move in the summer of 2022. During the MX Sports Scouting Moto Combine event that helps transition riders aiming to make the jump to the pro scene by providing them similar race days on the difficult, pro-level tracks, when a fellow rider said Fineis could not hit RedBud MX’s famed LaRocco’s Leap jump, Fineis quieted his doubter by pulling off the move on the opening lap of the race. He almost paid for it though as he barely landed on the track as he dropped out of the sky.

“There's only one reason why I sent it: someone said I wouldn't do it,” he said. “I hate when people doubt me. I hate it.”

The following day for the pro race only a handful of riders on 250F machines ended up doing the jump themselves.

On the Friday ahead of the 2023 Ironman National Pro Motocross finale, Fineis was walking around shirtless with a red beanie on in the 90-degree heat watching the racing. You can find him laughing to himself while in staging, but that quickly turns into confidence and focus before the gate drops. And once the gate drops, he gives it his full effort, similar to RJ Hampshire or Cameron McAdoo types.

“Mark Fineis…he's a guy that whenever he puts the helmet on it's all serious, but as soon as the helmet comes off, he's probably the most unserious guy you could possibly talk to,” he self-evaluated. “Unless it comes to the gym, then, it starts to get a little bit more serious.

“There's not much to me,” he said simply, noting his life mostly consists of dirt bikes and gym workouts. “I don't like lazy people. I'm all about hard work and I respect people that are very efficient and hard working at whatever they do, whatever that is, doesn't have to be dirt bikes. If you work hard at it with 100 percent effort all the time, then I'll respect you. But if you don't, then it's like, why are you doing it?”