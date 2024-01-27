Adam Cianciarulo Out for Anaheim 2 Supercross with Finger Injury
Unfortunate news out of the paddock at Angel Stadium today as Monster Energy Kawasaki's Adam Cianciarulo will not partake in round four of Monster Energy AMA Supercross this evening. Cianciarulo has been dealing with a broken bone on a finger on his left hand that occurred way back at Anaheim 1 when Jorge Prado and he collided in the final turn of the main event.
In the weeks following, Cianciarulo was unable to put in normal days of riding at the test track as he commented following the San Diego Supercross that he has been riding but skipping the whoops when he does ride in order to stay fresh but not do further damage to his finger. After riding the first qualifying session today in Anaheim, he did not return for the second session and was reported out for the night by our Steve Matthes of PulpMX.
AC out for the night, finger still an issue— Steve Matthes (@pulpmx) January 27, 2024
The incident at Anaheim 1 between Cianciarulo and Prado occurred right behind race winner Jett Lawrence as the duo had just been put a lap down and were battling for 12th place on the track. Prado cut up the inside of Cianciarulo in the last turn and slammed into the left side of Cianciarulo which caught his hand between his and Prado's handlebars. The contact cracked a bone on the top of one of Cianciarulo's fingers and it has been giving him some problems ever since. Hopefully the night off this will only be a temporary setback as we look forward to seeing Cianciarulo back on track soon.