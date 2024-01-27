Adam Cianciarulo Out for Anaheim 2 Supercross with Finger Injury

Unfortunate news out of the paddock at Angel Stadium today as Monster Energy Kawasaki's Adam Cianciarulo will not partake in round four of Monster Energy AMA Supercross this evening. Cianciarulo has been dealing with a broken bone on a finger on his left hand that occurred way back at Anaheim 1 when Jorge Prado and he collided in the final turn of the main event.

In the weeks following, Cianciarulo was unable to put in normal days of riding at the test track as he commented following the San Diego Supercross that he has been riding but skipping the whoops when he does ride in order to stay fresh but not do further damage to his finger. After riding the first qualifying session today in Anaheim, he did not return for the second session and was reported out for the night by our Steve Matthes of PulpMX.