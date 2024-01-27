The Future

Supercross Futures is back at A2 for their opening round of the 2024 season. This is the fan’s chance to see the amateurs who will be lining up in the pro ranks as early as next season (or in Haiden Deegan’s case, last year he raced A2 in Futures and then raced his first pro race when the series headed east). Who will be the standout this year? -Sarah Whitmore

The Track

The track this week is very busy and technical which should not only challenge riders but also wear them down a bit more throughout the three main events of the Triple Crown. We also expect dry conditions all day for Saturday which will be a welcomed sight after a few weeks in the rain. Look for the two long sets of whoops to play a part as well as tripling into the rhythms to be a bit of a make or break. – Kellen Brauer

Triple Crown Fever

As Hansel mentioned, this weekend's race will be the first Triple Crown event of 2024. Looking at the previous 14 Triple Crown events since the format was introduced in 2018, here are a few quick things to note:

In 450SX:

-Eight different riders win a 450SX race (of 42 races total to date) and only six different riders win an overall.

-Tomac has dominated this format: seven overall wins in the 14 events (half!) and taken 13 race wins out of the 42 completed. He is the only rider to win a Triple Crown overall in all first five seasons of the format.

-Ken Roczen has the only 450SX sweep (2020 Glendale SX)

-Chase Sexton is the only first rider to win both a Triple Crown race AND overall, in both the 250SX and 450SX divisions. That could change this weekend though.

-Webb earned his first 450SX main event win with this format at the 2019 Anaheim 2 Supercross. He said last week being in the fight after round three was exactly where he wanted to be.

In 250SX:

-18 different riders win a 250SX race (42 so far to date) and 12 different riders win an overall (of 13 total events).

-Eight of those 14 250SX Triple Crown events have seen three different riders win all of the three races, and three times we saw three different race winners plus a fourth different winner that won the overall.

Long story short, the stats are saying we might see the parity we have in both classes continue this weekend! For more of a preview on the Anaheim 2 SX Triple Crown, check out my Redux feature. -Mitch Kendra