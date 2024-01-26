Results Archive
Arenacross
Grand Island
News
Supercross
San Francisco
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Results
Arenacross
Guthrie
News
Supercross
San Diego
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Garrett Marchbanks
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
Live Now
Arenacross
Guthrie 2
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 27
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
Fri Feb 2
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Feb 3
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Jalek Swoll
  3. Max Anstie
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Arenacross
Reno
Fri Feb 9
News
Full Schedule

SMX Insider - Episode 54: Plessinger Joins Show to Recap San Diego Supercross Win

January 26, 2024 10:30am | by:

Text/film: SuperMotocross

Two Mud races in a row give the SMX Insiders a lot to talk about on this week’s show. First-time 450 main event winner Aaron Plessinger sits down for the big interview with Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas, and Clinton Fowler breaks down the numbers from AP’s historic win in Fowler’s facts. The insiders deliver the news like no one else can as they break down the on and off-track altercations in the 450 class and talk about unprecedented parity to start the 2024 season. 

If you missed the first three episodes of 2024, watch them below.

SMX Insider – Episode 53 – The San Francisco Slog Fest

SMX Insider – Episode 52 – Breaking Down the Drama from A1

SMX Insider – Episode 51 – Anaheim 1 Race Week

Read Now
March 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now