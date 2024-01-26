Results Archive
Redux: Triple Crown Quick Preview

Redux Triple Crown Quick Preview

January 26, 2024 4:30pm
by:

Saturday’s fourth round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross in Anaheim, California, will be the first Triple Crown format event of the season. Since we have not had a Triple Crown since last April, we figured a refresher on the three-race format might help. Plus, it is interesting to look at the stats from the previous Triple Crown races. Eli Tomac has been rather dominant in the three-race format since it was created. Will he return to the center of the podium this weekend? Check out the stats below. If you do not need a refresher on the format, scroll to see the stats. 

Triple Crown Format Introduced

Prior to the 2018 season, the Triple Crown format was introduced. The Triple Crown format is similar to the Monster Energy Cup three-race format, but instead pays championship points at the end of the night (unlike the stand-alone off-season Monster Energy event). Standard supercross format events have one main event in each class that pays championship points. In the Triple Crown format, there are three total races that all count. The three shorter races serve as a reset to the field, which provides interesting situations all night long.

In total, since 2018 there has been 14 total events run in the three-race Triple Crown format. A rider has a bad start in the first race and charges forward can then rebound with better starts in the second and third races. The rider who wins one race might not get a good jump in the other two. While all three races do not give out championship points individually, all three scores are important. And occasionally, a rider flat out dominants the entire night. 

Check out this video from 2023:

Change in Race Length 

The initial format from 2018 has been adjusted slightly—the length of the three races was changed in both classes prior to the start of the 2019 season. 

As mentioned, the 2018 Triple Crown events were three different time lengths for each class. In the 2018, the races were as follows:

250SX:

1. Main Event 1 – 6 minutes plus one lap – 22 riders.
2. Main Event 2 – 8 minutes plus one lap – 22 riders.
3. Main Event 3 – 10 minutes plus one lap – 22 riders.

450SX:

1. Main Event 1 – 8 minutes plus one lap – 22 riders.
2. Main Event 2 – 12 minutes plus one lap – 22 riders.
3. Main Event 3 – 15 minutes plus one lap – 22 riders.

Ahead of the 2019 season, an adjustment was made so that all three 250SX races were the same length and all 450SX races were the same length. This is the race length that is still used today. The current race lengths are:

250SX:

1. Main Event 1 – 10 minutes plus one lap – 22 riders.
2. Main Event 2 – 10 minutes plus one lap – 22 riders.
3. Main Event 3 – 10 minutes plus one lap – 22 riders.

450SX:

1. Main Event 1 – 12 minutes plus one lap – 22 riders.
2. Main Event 2 – 12 minutes plus one lap – 22 riders.
3. Main Event 3 – 12 minutes plus one lap – 22 riders.

Eli Tomac at the 2022 Arlington Supercross Triple Crown. He would take the overall win that night.
Eli Tomac at the 2022 Arlington Supercross Triple Crown. He would take the overall win that night. Align Media

Brief Overview of Race Day

Standard Format:  Morning: Track walk, free practice, qualifying Night show: heat races, LCQs, then main events

Triple Crown Format:  Morning: Track walk, free practice, qualifying, then LCQs Night show: Three races (no heat races)

Both the 250SX and 450SX LCQ race lengths are as follow: 5 Minutes/Plus 1 Lap - 22 Riders (Top 4 into the Races)

The first race will have riders select their gate pick based on their respective qualifying finishes. The second race will have riders select their gate pick based on their race one result, and the third race will have riders select their gate pick based on their race two result.

One thing to note in this format is riders are allowed to tech and use up to two different motorcycles at these Triple Crown events (rule 1.8.4 Motorcycle Usage).

With the quick turnaround between the night show races, riders could run a bike in the first race, a second bike in the second race, and the first bike again in the third race as opposed to running a single bike all night long.

The Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha team at the 2023 Anaheim 2 Supercross Triple Crown with two race bikes for Phil Nicoletti and Enzo Lopes.
The Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha team at the 2023 Anaheim 2 Supercross Triple Crown with two race bikes for Phil Nicoletti and Enzo Lopes. Align Media

Event Overall Scoring

The results from the three races are combined, and the lowest total score gets the overall win. If two riders tie on the same total score, the better finish in the third race will break the tie (rule 1.8.13 Overall Results for Triple Crown Races, Section b. 4).

Note: with the new points scoring structure put in place ahead of the 2024 season, remember, 22nd does not get any points.

View the full 2024 AMA Supercross rulebook.

2024 AMA SX, MX, and SMX Points System 

Finishing Position — Championship Points 
1st place — 25 points
2nd place — 22 points
3rd place — 20 points
4th place — 18 points
5th place — 17 points
6th place — 16 points
7th place — 15 points
8th place — 14 points
9th place — 13 points
10th place — 12 points
11th place — 11 points
12th place — 10 points
13th place — 9 points
14th place — 8 points
15th place — 7 points
16th place — 6 points
17th place — 5 points
18th place — 4 points
19th place — 3 points
20th place — 2 points
21st place — 1 point
22nd place — 0 points

History of Triple Crowns

Let’s take a quick look at some stats from the 14 Triple Crown events to date. In the 250SX Class, there has been a lot more parity. Austin Forkner leads both categories in terms of race wins (7 out of 42 total) and overall event wins (3 out of 14) as he is the only repeat 250SX overall winner to date. Eight of those 14 250SX Triple Crown events have seen three different riders win all of the three races, and three times we saw three different race winners plus a fourth different winner that won the overall. This happened at the 2023 Arlington SX, when Hunter Lawrence won the first race, Jordon Smith won the second race, and Jeremy Martin won the third race, but Nate Thrasher won the overall.

Forkner also holds the only 250SX Triple Crown event clean sweep to date, as he finished 1-1-1 for the overall win at the Detroit Supercross in February 2019.

The Triple Crown format has seen 18 different riders win a 250SX race (42 so far to date), and 12 different riders win an overall (of 13 total events).

250SX Triple Crown Results to Date

SeasonEventRound | CoastRace 1 WinnerRace 2 WinnerRace 3 WinnerOverall Winner
2018Anaheim 2 SXRound 3 | 250SX WestJoey SavatgyShane McElrathJoey SavatgyJoey Savatgy (1-2-1)
Atlanta SXRound 9 | 250SX EastZach Osborne Martin DavalosJeremy MartinAustin Forkner (4-2-3)
Minneapolis SXRound 15 | 250SX EastAustin ForknerZach OsborneJeremy MartinJeremy Martin (3-3-1)
2019Anaheim 2 SXRound 3 | 250SX WestColt NicholsDylan FerrandisShane McElrathShane McElrath (3-2-1)
Detorit SXRound 8 | 250SX EastAustin ForknerAustin ForknerAustin ForknerAustin Forkner (1-1-1)
Houston SXRound 13 | 250SX WestAdam CianciaruloDylan FerrandisColt NicholsDylan Ferrandis (2-1-2)
2020Glendale SXRound 4 |250SX WestAustin ForknerAustin ForknerJustin CooperAustin Forkner (1-1-3)
Arlington SXRound 8 | 250SX EastRJ HampshireChase SextonShane McElrathChase Sexton (2-1-2)
Las Vegas Round 16Canceled due to COVID-19 - Raced Final 7 Rouds in Salt Lake City with regular format
2022Glendale SXRound 5 |250SX WestChristian CraigHunter LawrenceChristian CraigHunter Lawrence (2-1-2)
Arlington SXRound 8 | 250SX EastAustin ForknerJett LawrenceCameron McAdooCameron McAdoo (2-3-1)
St. Louis SXRound 13 | 250SX EastJett LawrenceJett LawrenceRJ Hampshire RJ Hampshire (2-2-1)
2023Anaheim 2 SXRound 3 | 250SX WestRJ HampshireStilez RobertsonJett LawrenceLevi Kitchen (4-2-2)
Arlington SXRound 7 | 250SX EastHunter LawrenceJordon SmithJeremy MartinNate Thrasher (2-2-3)
Glendale SXRound 12 | 250SX WestJett LawrenceRJ HampshireJett LawrenceJett Lawrence (1-3-1)

250SX Triple Crown Stats to Date

Overall WinsRace Wins
Austin Forkner3Austin Forkner7
Jeremy Martin1Jett Lawrence6
Shane McElrath1RJ Hampshire4
Dylan Ferrandis1Shane McElrath3
Joey Savatgy1Jeremy Martin3
Chase Sexton1Joey Savatgy2
Hunter Lawrence1Dylan Ferrandis2
Cameron McAdoo1Colt Nichols2
RJ Hampshire1Christian Craig2
Levi Kitchen1Zach Osborne2
Nate Thrasher1Hunter Lawrence2
Jett Lawrence1Martin Davalos1
Total14Jordon Smith1
Adam Cianciarulo1
Justin Cooper1
Chase Sexton1
Cameron McAdoo1
Stilez Robertson1
Total Races42
Austin Forkner
Austin Forkner Mitch Kendra

In the 450SX Class, the field has been, well, dominated by Eli Tomac in this format. Tomac leads both categories in terms of race wins (13 out of 42) and overall event wins (seven out of 14). The Triple Crown format has seen only eight different riders win a 450SX race (again, 42 races total to date), and only six different riders win an overall. Tomac is the only 450SX rider to win a Triple Crown overall in all first five seasons of the format. But it is Ken Roczen who holds the only 450SX Triple Crown event clean sweep to date, as he finished 1-1-1 for the overall win at the Glendale Supercross in January 2020.

Another stat noteworthy: entering this weekend, Chase Sexton is the only first rider to win both a Triple Crown race AND overall in both the 250SX and 450SX divisions. That could change this weekend though, Jett and Hunter Lawrence have both won races and overalls in the format in the 250SX division, as does Dylan Ferrandis and Shane McElrath, who won in the 250cc class but have yet to win in the premier class. Adam Cianciarulo, Christian Craig, and Justin Cooper all have one 250SX Triple Crown race win—not overall—to their name.

450SX Triple Crown Results to Date

SeasonEventRound | CoastRace 1 WinnerRace 2 WinnerRace 3 WinnerOverall Winner
2018Anaheim 2 SXRound 3 | 250SX WestCole SeelyEli TomacJason AndersonEli Tomac (5-1-2)
Atlanta SXRound 9 | 250SX EastJustin BraytonJason AndersonMarvin MusquinJason Anderson (2-1-4)
Minneapolis SXRound 15 | 250SX EastEli TomacMarvin MusquinJason AndersonEli Tomac (1-4-3)
2019Anaheim 2 SXRound 3 | 250SX WestCooper WebbCooper WebbEli TomacCooper Webb (1-1-3)
Detorit SXRound 8 | 250SX EastEli TomacEli TomacCooper WebbEli Tomac (1-1-6)
Houston SXRound 13 | 250SX WestKen RoczenCooper WebbMarvin MusquinCooper Webb (2-1-3)
2020Glendale SXRound 4 |250SX WestKen RoczenKen RoczenKen RoczenKen Roczen (1-1-1)
Arlington SXRound 8 | 250SX EastKen RoczenEli TomacEli TomacEli Tomac (5-1-1)
Las Vegas Round 16Cancled due to COVID-19 - Raced Final 7 Rouds in Salt Lake City with regular format
2022Glendale SXRound 5 |250SX WestEli TomacEli TomacChase SextonEli Tomac (1-1-3)
Arlington SXRound 8 | 250SX EastCooper WebbJason AndersonJason AndersonEli Tomac (3-2-2)
St. Louis SXRound 13 | 250SX EastChase SextonMarvin MusquinEli TomacMarvin Musquin (2-1-2)
2023Anaheim 2 SXRound 3 | 250SX WestChase SextonJason AndersonChase SextonChase Sexton (1-5-1)
Arlington SXRound 7 | 250SX EastEli TomacJason AndersonCooper WebbCooper Webb (5-2-1)
Glendale SXRound 12 | 250SX WestEli TomacChase SextonEli TomacEli Tomac (1-2-1)

450SX Triple Crown Stats to Date

Overall WinsRace Wins
Eli Tomac7Eli Tomac13
Cooper Webb3Jason Anderson7
Jason Anderson1Cooper Webb6
Ken Roczen1Ken Roczen5
Marvin Musquin1Chase Sexton5
Chase Sexton1Marvin Musquin4
Total14Justin Brayton1
Cole Seely1
Total Races42

While this format tends to see more parity in the 250SX Class whereas the 450SX Class has seen less different winners, one could make a case where the parity we have seen this year might continue. The same argument in the other direction could be made, as we see a rider ahead of the rest of the field rises above the rest. We will find out tomorrow night!

If you like pre- and post-race stats like this, make sure to follow me on X (formerly Twitter): @mitch_kendra.

