Progressive GNCC Racing Series Launches Online Ticket Sales for 2024 Season

A Season Pass credential is also available to purchase for the entire year for just $400 for adults (12+) and $200 for kids (6-11). A season pass credential is available to anyone and will be customized for riders, crew members or guests. When filling out the form online, please make sure all information on it is accurate, as our primary means of communication will be through email.

Tickets will also be sold at the gate, Friday – Sunday admission being $35 for adults (12+) and $20 for kids (6-11), while Thursday – Sunday admission will be $45 for adults (12+) and $25 for kids (6-11).

Weekend: Adult (12+) Child (6-11) At the Gate Online At the Gate Online Thur - Sunday $45 $40 $25 $20 Fri - Sunday $35 $30 $20 $15 Snowshoe: Adult (12+) Child (6-11) At the Gate Online At the Gate Online Wed-Sunday $60 $55 $35 $30 Thur - Sunday $50 $45 $30 $25 Fri - Sunday $40 $35 $25 $20 Ironman: Adult (12+) Child (6-11) At the Gate Online At the Gate Online Thur - Sunday $50 $45 $30 $25 Fri - Sunday $40 $35 $25 $20

Camping/Facility fees also apply at the following events this season: Wild Boar (hook up spots only), The General (all camping), Camp Coker (all camping), Snowshoe (all camping/parking for trailers), The Mountaineer (all camping). Fees will be published on each event page when they become available.

The 2024 Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series presented by Specialized will kick off on February 17-18, 2024, with the Big Buck GNCC in Union, South Carolina. To check out the full 2024 GNCC Series schedule, click HERE.