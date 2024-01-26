On Saturday, the fourth round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place in Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. The Anaheim 2 Supercross will also be the fourth event in the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).
Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 3 p.m. EST/12 p.m. PST on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the Anaheim 2 Supercross night show beginning at 8:30 p.m. EST/5:30 p.m. PST.
CNBC will run a re-air of the Anaheim 2 Supercross night show program on Monday at 1 a.m. EST/Sunday at 10 p.m. PST.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
2024 Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|60
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|59
|3
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|56
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|49
|5
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|49
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|67
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|59
|3
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|57
|4
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|54
|5
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|41
2024 Souvenir Program
View the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.
General
Anaheim 2 Supercross
Anaheim 2 Supercross Race Center
Anaheim 2 Supercross Injury Report
Anaheim 2 Supercross Entry Lists:
Anaheim 2 (A2) - 450SX Provisional Entry List
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
Chase Sexton
|Updated
|La Moille, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|7
Aaron Plessinger
|Updated
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|9
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|20
|
Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|Kawasaki KX250
|24
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|26
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|Yamaha YZ250F
|30
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|Honda CRF250R
|31
Jordon Smith
|New
|Belmont, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
Angel Stadium
Address: 2000 E Gene Autry Way, Anaheim, CA 92806
Practice & Qualifying — 12:30 p.m. EDT/9:30 a.m. PDT
Main Program — 8:30 p.m. EDT/5:30 p.m. PDT
Get tickets to the Anaheim 2 Supercross.
Anaheim 2 Supercross Race Day Schedule
- Supercross
Local Time () Track Time (PST) Saturday 9:30am 9:30am 250SX Futures Free Practice 9:40am 9:40am 250SX Group B Free Practice 9:50am 9:50am 250SX Group A Free Practice 10:00am 10:00am 450SX Group A Free Practice 10:10am 10:10am 450SX Group B Free Practice 10:20am 10:20am 450SX Group C Free Practice 10:38am 10:38am Track Maintenance 11:15am 11:15am KTM Junior Free Practice 1 11:35am 11:35am 250SX Futures Qualifying 1 11:50am 11:50am 250SX Group B Qualifying 1 11:50am 11:50am 250SX Group A Qualifying 1 12:20pm 12:20pm 450SX Group A Qualifying 1 12:35pm 12:35pm 450SX Group B Qualifying 1 12:50pm 12:50pm 450SX Group C Qualifying 1 1:00pm 1:00pm Promoter Track Walk #1 1:10pm 1:10pm Track Maintenance 1:35pm 1:35pm 250SX Futures Qualifying 2 1:50pm 1:50pm 250SX Group B Qualifying 2 2:05pm 2:05pm 250SX Group A Qualifying 2 2:20pm 2:20pm 450SX Group A Qualifying 2 2:35pm 2:35pm 450SX Group B Qualifying 2 2:50pm 2:50pm 450SX Group C Qualifying 2 3:00pm 3:00pm KTM Junior Free Practice 2 3:15pm 3:15pm Promoter Track Walk #2 3:25pm 3:25pm Track Maintenance 3:30pm 3:30pm 250SX Last Chance Qualifier 3:40pm 3:40pm 450SX Last Chance Qualifier 3:47pm 3:47pm Promoter Track Walk #3 3:57pm 3:57pm Track Maintenance 5:00pm 5:00pm Opening Ceremonies 5:31pm 5:31pm 250SX Sighting Lap 5:36pm 5:36pm 250SX Race #1 (10 Minutes + 1 Lap) 5:48pm 5:48pm 250SX Victory Circle 5:56pm 5:56pm 450SX Sighting Lap 6:01pm 6:01pm 450SX Race #1 (12 Minutes + 1 Lap) 6:15pm 6:15pm 450SX Victory Circle 6:22pm 6:22pm KTM Junior Main Event (3 Minutes) 6:28pm 6:28pm Track Maintenance 6:37pm 6:37pm 250SX Race #2 (10 Minutes + 1 Lap) 6:49pm 6:49pm 250SX Victory Circle 6:54pm 6:54pm 450SX Race #2 (12 Minutes + 1 Lap) 7:08pm 7:08pm 450SX Victory Circle 7:11pm 7:11pm 250SX Futures Sighting Lap 7:16pm 7:16pm 250SX Futures Main Event (6 Minutes + 1 Lap) 7:26pm 7:26pm 250SX Futures Victory Circle 7:34pm 7:34pm 250SX Sighting Lap 7:39pm 7:39pm 250SX Race #3 (10 Minutes + 1 Lap) 7:51pm 7:51pm 250SX Victory Circle 7:52pm 7:52pm 250SX Overall 8:01pm 8:01pm 450SX Sighting Lap 8:06pm 8:06pm 450SX Race #3 (12 Minutes + 1 Lap) 8:20pm 8:20pm 450SX Victory Circle 8:21pm 8:21pm 450SX Overall