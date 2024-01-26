On Saturday, the fourth round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place in Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. The Anaheim 2 Supercross will also be the fourth event in the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 3 p.m. EST/12 p.m. PST on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the Anaheim 2 Supercross night show beginning at 8:30 p.m. EST/5:30 p.m. PST.

CNBC will run a re-air of the Anaheim 2 Supercross night show program on Monday at 1 a.m. EST/Sunday at 10 p.m. PST.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.