Results Archive
Arenacross
Grand Island
News
Supercross
San Francisco
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Results
Arenacross
Guthrie
News
Supercross
San Diego
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Garrett Marchbanks
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Guthrie 2
Fri Jan 26
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 27
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
Fri Feb 2
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Feb 3
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Jalek Swoll
  3. Max Anstie
Full Entry List
Full Schedule

We’re Coming Out of Our (Soft) Shell

January 25, 2024 5:30pm | by:
We’re Coming Out of Our (Soft) Shell

Take money off our soft shell jacket, but do not take the jacket off. Not until spring. You’ve probably noticed that it’s cold and wet outside at this time of year, and even Southern Californians can’t hide, as evidenced by all the rain dumped on racers and fans over the last two weekends. Also, Angel Stadium is often freezing in the pits at 10 p.m. on a Saturday in January, so even without rain this weekend, a jacket will come in handy. And if you’re not in California at a supercross, come on. You know it’s freezing just about everywhere else right now, too.

We do have a cure, though, via our soft shell jacket. It features a soft polyester exterior fabric with waterproof lining on the outside to keep the weather out. Plus, a bonded micro fleece interior lining gives comfort and warmth, a scuba hood provides good coverage, and we threw in water resistant zippers with an interior wind blocking flap, welt pockets, and drawcords with toggles at the hood and waist. Then we of course topped it with the Racer X Shield.

If you still need a little nudge, let’s take something off the price: how about $35 off? Yup, act now because this deal won’t last long and honestly every cold day that goes by is a day you’ll be wishing you had this jacket. It’s $75 for now but the $35 discount won’t last long so get one before it’s over!

VIEW OUR SOFT SHELL JACKET NOW!

Soft Shell Jacket

Racer X Brand

Soft Shell Jacket

Add To Cart Shop Now

FLASH SALE - Soft Shell Jacket now $75.00 - Limited Time Only!

Made to protect you from the elements, the Racer X Soft Shell Jacket is rugged yet stylish. The soft polyester exterior fabric with Waterproof lining keeps the weather out, a bonded Micro Fleece interior lining gives comfort and warmth, a scuba hood for good coverage, water resistant zippers with interior wind blocking flap, welt pockets, and drawcords with toggles at hood and waist.…

SHOP ALL RACER X MERCHANDISE

Read Now
March 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now