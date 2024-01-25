Antonio Cairoli finally lived out his lifelong dream of racing in the United States with a limited schedule in 2022. It didn't take long for the nine-time World champion to make his mark, holeshotting the third race of the year and finishing on the heels of the fastest men in the series. But it wasn't just the Italian that put on a show, as Eli and Sexton started what would become a legendary 12-race battle for the red plate and Jason Anderson chased his first ever outdoor overall in either class in his 12th year as a pro. With Cairoli taking a role with the newly unveiled Ducati Desmo 450 that is slated to race as early as 2026, maybe it's possible we see the 94-time winner in the States again in some capacity.

