Supercross
San Francisco
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Results
Supercross
San Diego
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Garrett Marchbanks
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
Fri Jan 26
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 27
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Fri Feb 2
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Feb 3
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Jalek Swoll
  3. Max Anstie
Full Entry List
Full Schedule

Video Vault: Cairoli Holeshots His Second AMA Pro Motocross

January 25, 2024 12:00pm

Antonio Cairoli finally lived out his lifelong dream of racing in the United States with a limited schedule in 2022. It didn't take long for the nine-time World champion to make his mark, holeshotting the third race of the year and finishing on the heels of the fastest men in the series. But it wasn't just the Italian that put on a show, as Eli and Sexton started what would become a legendary 12-race battle for the red plate and Jason Anderson chased his first ever outdoor overall in either class in his 12th year as a pro. With Cairoli taking a role with the newly unveiled Ducati Desmo 450 that is slated to race as early as 2026, maybe it's possible we see the 94-time winner in the States again in some capacity.

