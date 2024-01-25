Back to Anaheim we go. The final California round of 2024 (until the AMA Pro Motocross Championship) is this weekend and we are finally getting the weather we deserve. With a picture-perfect forecast on tap, the questions that still linger might receive more data. Mud races really don’t provide any insight. The racing is simply too different to ascertain any accurate conclusions on what the rest of 2024 will bring. Even though this weekend is a triple crown, we will still have much more to chew on leaving Angel Stadium on Saturday night than we have in the past two races. Let’s take a look at what riders will face when they head down the tunnel yet again.
One thing to note for the weekend is that while the weather forecast for Saturday is great, there’s been a lot of rain lately in California in general (perhaps you’ve noticed) so the track crew will likely be building with wet dirt. This could have an impact on what type of track they’re able to build. Today, we’ll go over the track map as it was originally intended, but don’t be surprised if a few sections change based on the parameters of building obstacles out of saturated dirt. Mud race? No. But even rain early in the week can impact what the track crew can do.
The start is in the same spot as Anaheim 1, cutting through the center of the baseball diamond. We are back to a left hand first corner for A2 and immediately into a small rhythm section. I believe the desired execution here is to step on-step off and then pop up over the bridge tabletop. I’m curious to see if anyone can step over the tabletop and then seat bounce up onto the bridge. I don’t know if it would be faster, but it could be if riders can avoid that slow “floating” dynamic that bridge tabletops create.
A few random bumps lead to a right-hand corner near the waterfall/rocks section. A small double starts a unique rhythm section that bends to the right. The difficult aspect of these rhythms with a curve is that they often become one-lined. There isn’t enough room for two riders to be alongside as the inside line becomes the outside as riders drift across the bend. Any rider worth his salt will know how to block here.
The original Anaheim 2 Supercross layout is below, although we might see some changes to the actual build this weekend.
The rhythm itself will be fun to watch as riders may have some more difficult opportunities. One option is skipping from table to table which is usually very fast (staying low and quick). If riders did jump over the first tabletop, I’m wondering if someone could pull a quint here. It would be huge, but the backwards ski jump landing makes it possible.
A right-hand netted bowl berm sends riders into a whoops section that I expect to be challenging. The under portion of the over/under bridge meets the end of the whoops and immediately into another shorter whoops section. Watch for riders to hop in and out of these as they will have minimal entry speed and the shorter section allows a one hop scenario to play out.
Crossing the first turn, there are two single jumps that will be inside line heavy and then riders will rip down the start straight backwards and into a left-hand bowl berm (and past the mechanics’ area).
The next rhythm section is going to be a work in progress. It could take a bit of time to suss out. It spans the length of the third base line of Angel Stadium and there are big options to be had. The first choice will be to double or triple out of the corner. That will unlock different possibilities as the lane progresses. Normally, it’s always faster to triple out of the corner. In this scenario, I think it might end up being faster to double. In the triple option, riders are then forced to quad from the face of a tabletop and that typically leads to more height than desired. They would also then slowly double into the next corner.
If riders doubled from the corner, yes, they would lose a bit of time, but they would then be able to go 3-4-3 the rest of the section. That combination would be faster due to launching from smaller jumps (think 3’ versus 5’ take-off). The goal for these sections is to execute rhythms with as much speed as possible while avoiding height if possible. Watch for riders to tinker with this section to find the most efficient option.
The next section is much more straight forward as riders will double from the corner and then hit a standard supercross triple. A bowl berm meets the landing of the triple and slingshots riders back the other way for the finish line.
The landing of the finish line leads to a flat 90-degree corner and into a bigger double. Watch for riders to drift across the inside of the corner to protect their line and then double to the right (outside) of the landing. That will set them up for the next single and left-hand corner (entering the corner from outside to inside).
Next up is a single jump and onto lap two.
- Supercross
Anaheim 2 (A2)Triple Crown + Supercross Futures + KTM Junior Supercross
Saturday, January 27
Who’s Hot
Aaron Plessinger, that’s who! He won his first ever 450 main event and snagged the red plate along the way. Goooo AP!
Cooper Webb bounced back and got back into this title fight. He’s going to win one soon.
Dylan Ferrandis is quietly putting in a very nice start to this 450SX series.
Nate Thrasher has had a rough go, but that San Diego win certainly changed the tone. His reaction on the podium felt more like relief than joy.
Garrett Marchbanks has really turned his career around. I think most had written him off in 2022 but last summer’s 450 success kickstarted a rejuvenation.
Jordon Smith logged another podium and now has gone 2-1-3 over three rounds. That kind of consistency will get you a title.
Who’s Not
RJ Hampshire started the series red hot, but costly mistakes have him 13 points out of the 250 West lead.
Jett Lawrence rode like a mad man to get back to fourth place in San Diego. Unfortunately, the only thing people are talking about is the post-race altercation with Jason Anderson. Jett is still my pick to win the title but there is nothing to be gained from engaging with JA21 from here.
Ken Roczen should be in the “Hot” column, but mistakes have cost him. His 10-3-12 scores are shocking when you consider how well he is riding.
Christian Craig and Malcolm Stewart are going to land here together because their season has really been one and the same. Crashes and mishaps are the only notables thus far.
Bold Predictions
Aaron Plessinger wins the South Carolina primary and is announced as the Republican nominee for 2024.
The California Beef Council launches an official investigation into the Instagram allegations of Jeremy McGrath never having beef.
Vince Friese sends both Jett and JA21 a thank you card for taking the spotlight off of his past antics.
With Webb mad at Sexton, Jett mad at Anderson, Anderson mad at Jett, Friese mad at homo sapiens et al, Dean mad at Friese, and everyone mad at my haircut, “We Are the World” plans a reunion tour for Easter weekend.