Back to Anaheim we go. The final California round of 2024 (until the AMA Pro Motocross Championship) is this weekend and we are finally getting the weather we deserve. With a picture-perfect forecast on tap, the questions that still linger might receive more data. Mud races really don’t provide any insight. The racing is simply too different to ascertain any accurate conclusions on what the rest of 2024 will bring. Even though this weekend is a triple crown, we will still have much more to chew on leaving Angel Stadium on Saturday night than we have in the past two races. Let’s take a look at what riders will face when they head down the tunnel yet again.

One thing to note for the weekend is that while the weather forecast for Saturday is great, there’s been a lot of rain lately in California in general (perhaps you’ve noticed) so the track crew will likely be building with wet dirt. This could have an impact on what type of track they’re able to build. Today, we’ll go over the track map as it was originally intended, but don’t be surprised if a few sections change based on the parameters of building obstacles out of saturated dirt. Mud race? No. But even rain early in the week can impact what the track crew can do.

The start is in the same spot as Anaheim 1, cutting through the center of the baseball diamond. We are back to a left hand first corner for A2 and immediately into a small rhythm section. I believe the desired execution here is to step on-step off and then pop up over the bridge tabletop. I’m curious to see if anyone can step over the tabletop and then seat bounce up onto the bridge. I don’t know if it would be faster, but it could be if riders can avoid that slow “floating” dynamic that bridge tabletops create.

A few random bumps lead to a right-hand corner near the waterfall/rocks section. A small double starts a unique rhythm section that bends to the right. The difficult aspect of these rhythms with a curve is that they often become one-lined. There isn’t enough room for two riders to be alongside as the inside line becomes the outside as riders drift across the bend. Any rider worth his salt will know how to block here.

The original Anaheim 2 Supercross layout is below, although we might see some changes to the actual build this weekend.