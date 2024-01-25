Results Archive
Arenacross
Grand Island
News
Supercross
San Francisco
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Results
Arenacross
Guthrie
News
Supercross
San Diego
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Garrett Marchbanks
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Guthrie 2
Fri Jan 26
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 27
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
Fri Feb 2
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Feb 3
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Jalek Swoll
  3. Max Anstie
Full Entry List
Full Schedule

Josh Strang Chooses Sherco for 2024 GNCC Season

January 25, 2024 8:00am | by:
Josh Strang Chooses Sherco for 2024 GNCC Season

The following press release is from Sherco:

Josh Strang Chooses Sherco for his GNCC Program 

Denver, NC - GNCC rider Josh Strang announced today that he will be riding Sherco. The former champion has started his own program and made the following announcement on his social channels.

“I’m proud to announce that I will be running my own program with full support from Sherco USA for the 2024 season.

This deal has been a long time in the making but it’s very exciting seeing everything come together like we have all been working for. I wanted to find support and sponsors that actually wanted to be involved. These are the companies that have stepped up and the companies that when I approached them with an idea, there was no hesitation in wanting to help. This is going to be fun!

The Sherco SEF 450 is a bike that people should not sleep on… it already has proven results in American East Coast racing. I have put in a lot of time and feel very comfortable on it so I’m excited to get racing.”

  • Josh Strang 
    Josh Strang  Tyler Shepardson
  • Josh Strang 
    Josh Strang  Tyler Shepardson
  • Josh Strang 
    Josh Strang  Tyler Shepardson
Read Now
March 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now