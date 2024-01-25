The fourth round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place this Saturday in Anaheim, California. Check out our report below for a look at who’s sidelined with injury.

450SX

Adam Cianciarulo – Finger | In

Cianciarulo sustained a crack at the top of a finger on his left hand at Anaheim 1. He’s in for Anaheim 2.

Logan Karnow – Ankle | Out

Karnow is out indefinitely with an ankle injury sustained at the season opener. He’s had surgery and is on the mend.

Tristan Lane — Concussion | TBD

Lane crashed before San Diego on press day and sustained a concussion. He passed concussion protocol from a specialist this week, but still needs to be cleared by the Alpinestars medical crew. If he is, he’s in for Anaheim 2.

Masterpool underwent surgery before the season to fix a lingering ankle issue. He hasn’t raced yet this season and tells us he hopes to be back riding supercross soon.

Kevin Moranz – Concussion | Out

Moranz suffered a hard crash at the practice track leading into the third round and he had to sit out. He is not cleared to race this weekend, but he said he is doing everything he can to get back racing as soon as possible. All those Moranz Mafia fans out there who will be at A2, make sure to swing by his pits and say hello.

Colt Nichols – Shoulder | Out

Nichols is currently on the sidelines due to a damaged rotator cuff. Last week he told us he’s making good progress with his recovery, and that he aims to be back on the bike within a few weeks.

Aaron Tanti – Shoulder | Out

Tanti cracked a bone in his shoulder (glenoid) while practicing. He returned home in Australia to get it fixed but should be back in the USA in two weeks. His team says he should be back around Daytona.

250SX West Region

Lux Turner – Hip, Pelvis | Out

Turner is out after a big crash at Anaheim 1 left him with a pelvis injury and fracture to the left side of his hip.

Max Vohland – Hip | Out

Vohland injured his hip when he crashed while practicing last week and missed San Diego. He’ll miss Anaheim 2 as well.

Dylan Walsh – Intestine | Out

Walsh is out with a laceration to his small intestine, sustained during practice at Anaheim 1. He hopes to return at some point during the second half of the season.

250SX East Region

The 250SX East Region action gets underway on February 3 in Detroit, Michigan.

Stilez Robertson – Wrist

Robertson is recovering after having surgery to repair a serious wrist injury.