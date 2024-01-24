The 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season is up and rolling. Here's a quick look at some quick San Diego stats, rider vlogs and videos, and more.
San Diego SX Quick Stats
250SX:
Nate Thrasher wins fifth career 250SX main event
Garrett Marchbanks sixth career 250SX podium
Jordon Smith’s 21st career 250SX podium
450SX:
Aaron Plessinger wins first career 450SX main event AND takes red plate for first time in 450SX. Also, fifth career 450SX podium
Cooper Webb 55th career 450SX podium
Justin Barcia 33rd career 450SX podium
Through Three Rounds of 2024:
It still keeps changing! No rider has managed to repeat a win in any category so far this year, including heat race winners, fast qualifiers, LCQ winners, and main event winners.
250SX
Three different 250SX fastest qualifiers (Kitchen, Hampshire, & Smith)
Six different 250SX heat race winners (Smith, Vohland, Shimoda, DiFrancesco*, Kitchen, & Marchbanks)
Three 250SX LCQ winners (Albright, Thrasher, & Varize)
Three 250SX main event winners (Hampshire, Smith, & Thrasher)
Five total riders on 250SX podium (Only Smith both podiumed all three races)
Three main events with under five seconds between first and second place (round one: +3.138 seconds, round two: +0.913 seconds, and round three: +1.203 seconds)
* = First career heat wins
450SX:
Three different 450SX fastest qualifiers (Jett Lawrence, Plessinger, & Roczen)
Six different 450SX heat race winners (Roczen, Webb, Prado*, & Ferrandis*, Tomac, & Plessinger)
Three 450SX LCQ winners (Justin Hill, Noren, and Cianciarulo)
Three 450SX main event winners (**Jett Lawrence, Sexton, and **Plessinger)
Eighth total riders on 450SX podium (Only Sexton has more than one podium—he has two)
Two main events with over five seconds between first and second place (round one: +7.188 seconds and round two: +7.459 seconds)
One main event with under five seconds between first and second place (round three: +2.188 seconds)
* = First career heat wins
** = First career main event win
Thrasher Strikes Back (Again)
To start 2024, Thrasher has finished 21-18-1 in the first three rounds. He has five career wins but, incredibly, has not finished inside the top 10 to start any of his first four supercross seasons to date!
Note his three "DNS" marks in 2023 were due to a season-ending injury. His 2021 DNS at the finale was because the team did not want him to hit the then-points threshold as a rookie.
Nate Thrasher's 250SX Results to Date
|Year
|Rd
|Main Event Result
|Year
|Rd
|Main Event Result
|Year
|Rd
|Main Event Result
|Year
|Rd
|Main Event Result
|2024
|10
|TBD
|2023
|10
|DNS
|2022
|10
|1st
|Championship was only 9 rounds
|9
|TBD
|9
|DNS
|9
|9th
|2021
|9
|DNS
|8
|TBD
|8
|DNS
|8
|5th
|8
|1st
|7
|TBD
|7
|19th
|7
|11th
|7
|4th
|6
|TBD
|6
|2nd
|6
|20th
|6
|1st
|5
|TBD
|5
|2nd
|5
|7th
|5
|9th
|4
|TBD
|4
|10th
|4
|4th
|4
|9th
|3
|1st
|3
|1st
|3
|8th
|3
|10th
|2
|18th
|2
|2nd
|2
|5th
|2
|20th
|1
|21st
|1
|15th
|1
|12th
|1
|11th
Nate Thrasher has finished 21-18-1 in the first three 250SX West Region rounds in 2024.— Mitch Kendra (@mitch_kendra) January 23, 2024
He has not finished inside the top 10 to start any of his first four #Supercross seasons to date.@SupercrossLIVE #SXHistory #SupercrossLIVE #SX2024 #SuperMotocross #SMX2024 pic.twitter.com/KS0y3xxB7U
AP7 is 68th
In his 68th 450SX main event start, Aaron Plessinger claimed his first ever premier class win and became the 68th different winner of a premier class AMA Supercross event. Plessinger becomes the first rider this season to win a heat race and win the main event in the same night. With his win, Plessinger will take over the red plates as we enter this weekend’s fourth round—signifying the first time he has had the points lead in the premier class in either AMA Supercross or Motocross.
Putting the Red in Red Bull KTM
For the second straight week, Red Bull KTM will have the red plates on a KTM 450 SX-F, although with two different riders. I believe the last time two KTM riders swapped the red plates in consecutive weeks was in the 450 Class of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship when Marvin Musquin left the third round in the points lead then Blake Baggett left the fourth round in the points lead.
And check this out: this was KTM's first back-to-back 450SX main event wins since Cooper Webb claimed three in a row in March 2021.
(2/2) In March 2021, Webb actually won three consecutive 450SX main events with KTM:— Mitch Kendra (@mitch_kendra) January 24, 2024
March 13: Arlington 1 SX
March 16: Arlington 2 SX
March 20: Arlington 3 SX#SXHistory #Supercross #SupercrossLIVE #SX2024
Beta Makes History
After finishing fifth in the first 450SX heat, Benny Bloss qualified for the main event, marking Beta Motorcycles’ first ever AMA Supercross main event start. Bloss would finish 15th at the checkered flag.
When Benny Bloss put Beta in the 450SX Class Main Event for the first time in San Diego, eight manufacturers were represented (Honda, Yamaha, Kawasaki, Suzuki, KTM, Husqvarna, GASGAS, & Beta). The last time there were 8+ OEMs in a Main Event was Daytona 1981. #SupercrossLIVE pic.twitter.com/2PxEBIhy77— SMX Public Relations (@SMXMedia) January 24, 2024
Everyone is Dealing with Something, IE: Adam Cianciarulo
This weekend, we learned that Adam Cianciarulo has been dealing with an injury to his left hand following a hard block pass by Jorge Prado in the last turn of the opener. Now, AC might not be the only one dealing with an injury, but we want to note him this week. He told our Kellen Brauer:
“The left hand, I got smashed by Jorge [Prado] in the last turn at A1. I thought it was my hand, but I have a crack at the top of my finger. I was able to ride, not really do motos but I was able to ride around a little this week. Just went around the whoops and stuff like that. We should be able to get more riding done this week. I’m definitely better than that 10-15 spot, I know that. I’m just going to stick with it and see what I can do. Getting into the season, I’d love to work on my intensity stuff, it’s not ideal, but I'm not going to put my results on that. Everyone is dealing with something.”
Read the full update we posted on Tuesday.
Post-Race Penalty Report
The AMA has released the San Diego #Supercross post-race penalty report. Nothing unexpected on here, including fines for both Jett Lawrence and Jason Anderson following their aggressive conversation after the checkered flag. #SupercrossLIVE #SX2024 #SuperMotocross #SMX2024 pic.twitter.com/0MxVhjslyH— Mitch Kendra (@mitch_kendra) January 22, 2024
Clip of the Weekend
First, watch the guys celebrating Aaron Plessinger's 450SX win. Just about everyone in the stadium was happy for him and he absolutely deserved it.— Mitch Kendra (@mitch_kendra) January 21, 2024
Then watch this again and watch Jett Lawrence and Jason Anderson in the background... #Supercross #SX2024 #SuperMotocross #SMX2024 https://t.co/IAJK46MK9X
Spanish Highlights
Check out the supercross highlights, in Spanish!
250SX
450SX
Rider Vlogs and Other Videos
Dean Wilson: FROM LCQ TO TOP 10! STRESSFUL DAY IN SAN DIEGO!
Christian Craig: NOT SUNNY IN SAN DIEGO | Another Supercross Mudder
HBI Racing - San Diego Supercross
WHAT HAPPENED?!? Retro Weekend | Kevin Moranz Rd. 3
Robbie Wageman: Moto Munchies - R-Jerky Vlog 53 San Diego SX RETRO Weekend
"THAT'S STRAIGHT DISRESPECT!" SAN DIEGO SX REWIND / Bubba's World w/ James Stewart