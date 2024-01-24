Results Archive
Arenacross
Grand Island
News
Supercross
San Francisco
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Results
Arenacross
Guthrie
News
Supercross
San Diego
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Garrett Marchbanks
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Guthrie 2
Fri Jan 26
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 27
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
Fri Feb 2
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Feb 3
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jalek Swoll
  2. Max Anstie
  3. Pierce Brown
Full Entry List
Full Schedule
Redux: San Diego Super Stats

Redux San Diego Super Stats

January 24, 2024 4:20pm
by:

The 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season is up and rolling. Here's a quick look at some quick San Diego stats, rider vlogs and videos, and more.

San Diego SX Quick Stats

250SX:

Nate Thrasher wins fifth career 250SX main event
Garrett Marchbanks sixth career 250SX podium
Jordon Smith’s 21st career 250SX podium

450SX:

Aaron Plessinger wins first career 450SX main event AND takes red plate for first time in 450SX. Also, fifth career 450SX podium
Cooper Webb 55th career 450SX podium
Justin Barcia 33rd career 450SX podium

Through Three Rounds of 2024:

It still keeps changing! No rider has managed to repeat a win in any category so far this year, including heat race winners, fast qualifiers, LCQ winners, and main event winners.

250SX

Three different 250SX fastest qualifiers (Kitchen, Hampshire, & Smith)
Six different 250SX heat race winners (Smith, Vohland, Shimoda, DiFrancesco*, Kitchen, & Marchbanks)
Three 250SX LCQ winners (Albright, Thrasher, & Varize)
Three 250SX main event winners (Hampshire, Smith, & Thrasher)
Five total riders on 250SX podium (Only Smith both podiumed all three races)
Three main events with under five seconds between first and second place (round one: +3.138 seconds, round two: +0.913 seconds, and round three: +1.203 seconds)
* = First career heat wins

450SX:

Three different 450SX fastest qualifiers (Jett Lawrence, Plessinger, & Roczen)
Six different 450SX heat race winners (Roczen, Webb, Prado*, & Ferrandis*, Tomac, & Plessinger)
Three 450SX LCQ winners (Justin Hill, Noren, and Cianciarulo)
Three 450SX main event winners (**Jett Lawrence, Sexton, and **Plessinger)
Eighth total riders on 450SX podium (Only Sexton has more than one podium—he has two)
Two main events with over five seconds between first and second place (round one: +7.188 seconds and round two: +7.459 seconds)
One main event with under five seconds between first and second place (round three: +2.188 seconds)
* = First career heat wins
** = First career main event win

  • Nate Thrasher
    Nate Thrasher Align Media
  • Aaron Plessinger
    Aaron Plessinger Align Media

Thrasher Strikes Back (Again)

To start 2024, Thrasher has finished 21-18-1 in the first three rounds. He has five career wins but, incredibly, has not finished inside the top 10 to start any of his first four supercross seasons to date!

Note his three "DNS" marks in 2023 were due to a season-ending injury. His 2021 DNS at the finale was because the team did not want him to hit the then-points threshold as a rookie.

Nate Thrasher's 250SX Results to Date

YearRdMain Event ResultYearRdMain Event ResultYearRdMain Event ResultYearRdMain Event Result
202410TBD202310DNS2022101stChampionship was only 9 rounds
9TBD9DNS99th20219DNS
8TBD8DNS85th81st
7TBD719th711th74th
6TBD62nd620th61st
5TBD52nd57th59th
4TBD410th 44th49th
31st31st38th310th
218th22nd25th220th
121st 115th112th111th

AP7 is 68th

In his 68th 450SX main event start, Aaron Plessinger claimed his first ever premier class win and became the 68th different winner of a premier class AMA Supercross event. Plessinger becomes the first rider this season to win a heat race and win the main event in the same night. With his win, Plessinger will take over the red plates as we enter this weekend’s fourth round—signifying the first time he has had the points lead in the premier class in either AMA Supercross or Motocross.

Do your dance, AP!
Do your dance, AP! Align Media

Putting the Red in Red Bull KTM

For the second straight week, Red Bull KTM will have the red plates on a KTM 450 SX-F, although with two different riders. I believe the last time two KTM riders swapped the red plates in consecutive weeks was in the 450 Class of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship when Marvin Musquin left the third round in the points lead then Blake Baggett left the fourth round in the points lead.

And check this out: this was KTM's first back-to-back 450SX main event wins since Cooper Webb claimed three in a row in March 2021.

Beta Makes History

After finishing fifth in the first 450SX heat, Benny Bloss qualified for the main event, marking Beta Motorcycles’ first ever AMA Supercross main event start. Bloss would finish 15th at the checkered flag.

Everyone is Dealing with Something, IE: Adam Cianciarulo

This weekend, we learned that Adam Cianciarulo has been dealing with an injury to his left hand following a hard block pass by Jorge Prado in the last turn of the opener. Now, AC might not be the only one dealing with an injury, but we want to note him this week. He told our Kellen Brauer:

“The left hand, I got smashed by Jorge [Prado] in the last turn at A1. I thought it was my hand, but I have a crack at the top of my finger. I was able to ride, not really do motos but I was able to ride around a little this week. Just went around the whoops and stuff like that. We should be able to get more riding done this week. I’m definitely better than that 10-15 spot, I know that. I’m just going to stick with it and see what I can do. Getting into the season, I’d love to work on my intensity stuff, it’s not ideal, but I'm not going to put my results on that. Everyone is dealing with something.”

Read the full update we posted on Tuesday.

Post-Race Penalty Report

Clip of the Weekend

Spanish Highlights

Check out the supercross highlights, in Spanish!

250SX

450SX

Rider Vlogs and Other Videos

Dean Wilson: FROM LCQ TO TOP 10! STRESSFUL DAY IN SAN DIEGO!

Christian Craig: NOT SUNNY IN SAN DIEGO | Another Supercross Mudder

HBI Racing - San Diego Supercross

WHAT HAPPENED?!? Retro Weekend | Kevin Moranz Rd. 3

Robbie Wageman: Moto Munchies - R-Jerky Vlog 53 San Diego SX RETRO Weekend

"THAT'S STRAIGHT DISRESPECT!" SAN DIEGO SX REWIND / Bubba's World w/ James Stewart

