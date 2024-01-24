The 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season is up and rolling. Here's a quick look at some quick San Diego stats, rider vlogs and videos, and more.

San Diego SX Quick Stats

250SX:

Nate Thrasher wins fifth career 250SX main event

Garrett Marchbanks sixth career 250SX podium

Jordon Smith’s 21st career 250SX podium

450SX:

Aaron Plessinger wins first career 450SX main event AND takes red plate for first time in 450SX. Also, fifth career 450SX podium

Cooper Webb 55th career 450SX podium

Justin Barcia 33rd career 450SX podium

Through Three Rounds of 2024:

It still keeps changing! No rider has managed to repeat a win in any category so far this year, including heat race winners, fast qualifiers, LCQ winners, and main event winners.

250SX



Three different 250SX fastest qualifiers (Kitchen, Hampshire, & Smith)

Six different 250SX heat race winners (Smith, Vohland, Shimoda, DiFrancesco*, Kitchen, & Marchbanks)

Three 250SX LCQ winners (Albright, Thrasher, & Varize)

Three 250SX main event winners (Hampshire, Smith, & Thrasher)

Five total riders on 250SX podium (Only Smith both podiumed all three races)

Three main events with under five seconds between first and second place (round one: +3.138 seconds, round two: +0.913 seconds, and round three: +1.203 seconds)

* = First career heat wins

450SX:

Three different 450SX fastest qualifiers (Jett Lawrence, Plessinger, & Roczen)

Six different 450SX heat race winners (Roczen, Webb, Prado*, & Ferrandis*, Tomac, & Plessinger)

Three 450SX LCQ winners (Justin Hill, Noren, and Cianciarulo)

Three 450SX main event winners (**Jett Lawrence, Sexton, and **Plessinger)

Eighth total riders on 450SX podium (Only Sexton has more than one podium—he has two)

Two main events with over five seconds between first and second place (round one: +7.188 seconds and round two: +7.459 seconds)

One main event with under five seconds between first and second place (round three: +2.188 seconds)

* = First career heat wins

** = First career main event win