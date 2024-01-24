Results Archive
Arenacross
Grand Island
News
Supercross
San Francisco
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Results
Arenacross
Guthrie
News
Supercross
San Diego
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Garrett Marchbanks
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Guthrie 2
Fri Jan 26
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 27
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
Fri Feb 2
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Feb 3
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jalek Swoll
  2. Max Anstie
  3. Pierce Brown
Full Entry List
Full Schedule
Privateer Profile: Justin Rodbell

Privateer Profile Justin Rodbell

January 24, 2024 11:30am
by:

Coming out at San Francisco for the first time this SX season was privateer Justin Rodbell on a KTM, and he promptly made the main event in the mud. Last week in San Diego, he did it again. Riding for the Next Level privateer team, Steve Matthes caught up with Rodbell to cover, well, a lot of topics.

Racer X Online: Two-for-two. You showed up out of nowhere. I thought you had a broken wrist. I thought maybe an amputation. I just thought you were not going to come race supercross, but good job.
Justin Rodbell: You know how you always are promoting the two-stroke thing in AX on your show? Well, I won that with a broken wrist.

That sounds like something you would do.
So, I went to round one of Arenacross. Threw way too big of a whip in the last lap of practice and broke my wrist. So, I broke my wrist, and then I had to come out here to Cali and do a photo shoot, with a broken wrist, with the team.

So, no surgery needed or anything?
No, it was just a crack. It wasn’t like a hump in it. It wasn’t like my ruptured Achilles [tendon]. It was a crack. I broke it. I took three weeks off. Probably four weeks off the bike. This was around Christmas. I had to take an extra week for Christmas, which was good. It let it heal. I called Chris [at Next Level]. I was like, “Hey, I’m not going to race Anaheim. Give me another week and I’ll be at San Fran.” He was like, “All right. That’s cool.” We showed up at San Fran. We don’t have much here. I don’t come from much. I flew in with my suspension, a pipe, and an exhaust from Twisted Development. I put it all on Friday last weekend. I met my mechanic. I probably shouldn’t say this, but I didn’t buy him a mechanic’s pass and he snuck on the track in the first one and they kicked him off the track. So, I had to go to AMA and beg for a mechanic’s pass. They were like, “How…? Why are you…?” I’m like, “Well, he didn’t come with me down there.” They’re like, “What do you mean?”

Justin Rodbell
Justin Rodbell Align Media

Trying to be like, I don't know anything about this guy getting kicked out.
Yeah, but we made it happen. Shout out to Michael. He’s just helping me to be a good dude. Then I showed up Thursday and the bike hadn’t been touched. So, I just worked on the bike Thursday night. Then we threw everything together for today. I feel like I’m riding all right.

Are you a mud guy? Obviously, you’re a motocross guy, but are you a mud guy? I’m from the east. The east is where the beasts are from.

I guess that’s true, but I don't remember any other Rodbell mud rides, so I’m just going to give you credit for being good.
Loretta Lynn’s, 2020. P10.

Sorry, that one missed my radar. But I think you’re riding really well, and it’s not the mud.
Thank you. I feel like I ride the bike well. I think in A practice today I was a little rattled. I felt just a little rattled out there. Those guys were a little scary. I’m going to be honest. I might ask to be in B next weekend just so I’m a little more comfy.

Chiz [Kyle Chisholm] will take your spot because Chiz is rattled being in B.
Chiz tried to freaking go in front of me and they were like, “Get out!” I’m like, “Motherf***er, I’m in A. You’re in B! Get out of here!” They were trying to kick us both out. I’m like, “No, he’s not in here. I’m in A!” I might be three digits… But it was cool, man. I’m just happy with my dirt bike again. I missed all last year, and I became such a fan. I’m just playing Pulp Fantasy, Rocky Mountain Fantasy, sitting on the couch. I obviously hated it, but I love watching it.  

Are we doing HVAC still?
So, what happened last year, I ruptured my Achilles. Obviously, you need to be healthy to do HVAC. So, I ended up becoming the co-trainer at South of the Border with Matt Bisceglia. I worked with kids all year. That went on for a while. I still help every now and again when they need my help and they’re really busy, but with supercross going on, I can’t be on the motocross track with the kids. But once outdoors rolls around, what we do is I’ll ride warmup with the guys. For the sections, I’ll teach sections with Matt. We’ll split them up, and then I’ll do the motos with the guys. There’s not really another facility that has a pro dude training kids. So, that’s pretty cool. I love it. 

And they get to see you on Saturday night.
Exactly. I always dreamed of something like that. And South of the Border is the cheapest place to ride a dirt bike. So, we’re very wallet friendly. We just try to help people. I really enjoy that. It’s like, you get that feeling of pulling a holeshot when a kid does something right.

How do you like the KTM?
I’m going to be straight up. I’ve always been on a piece of shit dirt bike. No offense to anyone I’ve rode for, but the bikes have been terrible. Once I got on that Husky, when I rode it at Hangtown, I just showed up and raced the thing. No time. That’s when I changed my mind. I was like, I’m never going to race a bad bike again. I never knew what a good bike was. I was riding these junk bikes, and I’m like, dude.

Hold on, though. You did really well on Kawi. You got good results on the green machine.
Yeah, but dude, if I had better suspension, it would have been a better result. We tried to do some things, but things were limited. Now with team Next Level, they provide me my race bike, but I provide the suspension. Shout out to Swap [Donn Maeda] and Ross [Maeda at Enzo Suspension]. That’s the best suspension I’ve ever put on my dirt bike.

Rodbell in San Fran.
Rodbell in San Fran. Align Media

The guy knows a little bit about suspension.
I’m just like, whatever you want to do. Yoshi is like, “Compression…” I’m like, “You do you. I twist the throttle.” They are the best. I know what a good dirt bike is now, and I think I can improve. I’m riding a stock bike right now. I’m going to call Twisted and see if I can get an ECU and a high-compression piston for next weekend, because I need some more pep. I couldn’t do the triple in the last half of the main because my bike was just too slow.

Overheating a little bit?
It just wasn’t going to make the triple.

Because it gets hot and then you lose power.
Maybe that’s what it was. I had no power.

This is cool. Triple crown next week, so you got a new challenge.
I didn’t even know that. I got to be top 18 or scrape through it.

You got an LCQ.
Yeah, that’s me. Put me in a [PulpMX LCQ Challenge] wild card spot, man. I heard on the show, 250 guys, no.  

All right. Rodbell is in.
I’m the new A-Ray [Alex Ray].

Easy on that. No one wants to be that.
Yeah, but he’s my guy. I love him.

Yeah, but you don’t want to be the A-Ray.
I love A-Ray.

Read Now
March 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now