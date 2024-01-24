“The team has been really working with me,” he says now. “I’ve been trying to be more mature and calm, and that’s hard for me. I just get really emotional when I test. I’m very passionate about racing. Like I said, it’s been really fun with the new guys, Carlos and Frankie, and it’s really enjoyable.”

On the Pulp Show, Steve Matthes also asked how Chase’s dad, Keir, got along during the bike struggles of the off-season. Chase and Keir can both get fired up. “[Laughs] I can say the preseason was not the calmest we’ve ever been as a team,” says Chase. “But we’ve been getting better. Its’ a learning thing for him and for me.”

It’s easy for a team to act nice when they’re in recruitment mode, but has KTM actually provided that family feel when things get down to business at the test track? Sexton was asked about working with Team Manager Ian Harrison.

“He’s a really nice guy, honestly, through and through a nice guy,” Sexton says. “He and Roger [De Coster] are the ones who came to me and were eager about signing me. His positive attitude has been really nice for me, because I’m passionate. I expect to be up there, and he’s more calm, and that’s something I needed in my corner. As well as Roger. He’s highly respected. It’s kind of cool that they’ve stayed together so long, so they know each other really well. Actually, the whole team, they know how to get the most out of the bike and out of me. They’re really familiar with each other and that works really well.”

Chase is on a path of constant improvement, and he knows that’s not all on the bike. Kellen Brauer asked him about his own riding style, and how he’s trying to adapt and learn.

“I’ve always said the bike fits me better,” he said of the ergonomics. “That is the rider triangle, how I look on the bike and also how it feels to me. I honestly worked on getting farther back because a lot of times when I get too far forward, and that caused some of my crashes. With the Honda being a little bit taller in the rear, it wanted me to go to the front. This bike is a little bit flatter, doesn’t have as much pitch, it allows me to stay back and not push me to the front. It’s something I’ve practiced, but also the bike helps me stay back. I grew up riding ruts, and you want to ride forward, pretty much. Then I moved to Florida and I had to learn to ride sand. I was not good at riding sand at first, because you need to be further back.”

It’s then that Sexton talks of his troubles of the past, which was losing the front end just when he seemed to be riding at his best. It wasn’t all because of the bike.

“Before, a lot of my front end little problems was me being too far over the front,” he says. “It wasn’t always me dealing with the bike, it was me being too far forward, and that’s something I needed to be conscious of and something I’ve been trying to fix.”

A great athlete’s work is never done. Sexton made the big change, went through an adjustment period, got it dialed, but continues to look for more. As everyone knows, the goal isn’t merely the red plate once, or a win in a mud race. That’s why he’s putting in the work.

“There were some dark times, I will say, in the off-season,” he says. “I’m glad we’re through those at this point…but I gotta win in the dry.”