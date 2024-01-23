The wet, sloppy San Francisco conditions were good to him, but he didn’t find the slippery muck in San Diego as favorable. Still, though, he delivered the exact same result, sixth again.

“I liked A1 and San Francisco,” Ferrandis told our Steve Matthes. “San Francisco I was feeling really great, and I think I could have fought for the win, but my crash off the start was a bummer. But today I was off the pace. This dirt was really slippery, and I had no feeling with the track. I tried to charge and yeah too many mistakes. Struggled with the bike and yeah off the start I spun and was like dead last, then when Chase [Sexton] crashed I jumped on his bike and did some damage to my bike. It was a bummer to do a whole moto like that, but even without that, I didn’t have the pace. I had no feeling on this track.”

“San Francisco, we had big ruts to hold the bike, today was so slippery it was insane,” he said. “After San Francisco I was like Pirelli tires are the best, we’re better than anyone. Today, I questioned myself. I think it’s just me.”

It’s the first small hiccup after two great days at the races with his new team. Don’t worry, he’s still just as happy, even after a bit of a struggle at round three.

“So far it’s awesome, I’m having fun again and this is very important,” he says. “The vibe is good, I enjoy coming to the races and I enjoy the team. I think that’s something I lost the last couple of years. These guys are awesome, they’re busting their ass to help me do good, and so am I. That’s something that was missing the last few years, and I enjoy racing again.”

As for the results, it’s not a podium or a win, and it’s actually about the same as last year, for but for a new program, he’s more than happy, joking, “Well I’m a privateer so maybe that’s why I’m underrated."