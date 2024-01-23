Results Archive
Grand Island
San Francisco
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Results
Guthrie
San Diego
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Garrett Marchbanks
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
Guthrie 2
Fri Jan 26
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 27
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Prescott Valley
Fri Feb 2
Detroit
Sat Feb 3
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jalek Swoll
  2. Max Anstie
  3. Pierce Brown
Full Entry List
Full Schedule

3 on 3: Rain Race or Extreme Heat?

January 23, 2024 9:40am | by: &

We've now had back to back mud races and that might have some people begging for warmer weather, so we decided to ask the stars of Monster Energy AMA Supercross their take on it. Hear from Eli Tomac, Cooper Webb, Jorge Prado, and Justin Cooper as they discuss rain versus extreme heat, how they feel about right handed first turns, and what their favorite moto movie of all time is.

