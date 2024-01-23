We've now had back to back mud races and that might have some people begging for warmer weather, so we decided to ask the stars of Monster Energy AMA Supercross their take on it. Hear from Eli Tomac, Cooper Webb, Jorge Prado, and Justin Cooper as they discuss rain versus extreme heat, how they feel about right handed first turns, and what their favorite moto movie of all time is.

ABOUT FLY RACING

Since 1998, FLY Racing has aimed to provide customers with the very best in off-road performance products. Led by the revolutionary Formula S Smart helmet, FLY Racing continues to push innovation in safety to new levels. Never before has style and technology blended together so seamlessly as the 2024 FLY Racing line-up. For more info, check out FLYRacing.com or your local Western Power Sports dealer. Follow @flyracingusa on social media and cheer for all of the FLY Racing riders in the SuperMotocross World Championship.