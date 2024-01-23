Last weekend after the third round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross in San Diego, the top three in each class met with the media in the post-race press conference. Jase Macalpine of Gypsy Tales Podcast asked all the riders how they felt about in ear communication during the race. Could it work? Let's see what the riders think.

So, similar to what you'd see at F1, NASCAR with spotters, as the top tier dudes in the sport that would actually be using this, can you see a place for some in ear communication? Maybe like on a lapper situation, you can get told that Eli is a lap down. Eli can get told to pull over. Could you see a world where that's valuable to you guys as racers or would it just be really annoying?

Aaron Plessinger: I mean, I’ve thought about it before. But I think, for them to talk to us, I think that would be...something. But for us to talk back, I don't see that happening! [Laughs] I mean, it would be sick, but I don't know, I think we're so in tune and to have somebody, like, if Jade [Dungey, mechanic] came on and was yelling it would kind of knock me out of focus a little bit, I think [Laughs]. But I don't know, I could be wrong. It’s something to test out for sure.

Cooper Webb: I think it would be huge, especially from a safety aspect, if there's a rider down on the backside of the jump, I think like how it is the other [sports] where you have a one communicator that just tells you, “Hey, number whatever you're getting lapped moved aside,” or “Hey, there's a rider down in this section." Like AP said, you don't want someone yapping in your ear telling you what lines to do and all that. [If that happens] You might wanna throw your helmet! [Laughs] But I do think something simplistic and just from that side could be a potential for sure.