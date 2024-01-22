Results Archive
Arenacross
Grand Island
News
Supercross
San Francisco
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Results
Arenacross
Guthrie
News
Supercross
San Diego
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Garrett Marchbanks
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Guthrie 2
Fri Jan 26
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 27
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
Fri Feb 2
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Feb 3
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jalek Swoll
  2. Max Anstie
  3. Pierce Brown
Full Entry List
Full Schedule

Watch: San Diego Supercross Video Highlights & Results

January 22, 2024 9:45am | by:
Watch: San Diego Supercross Video Highlights & Results

Video highlights from the third round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The San Diego Supercross was the third round of the 250SX West Region Championship and also the second round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Nate Thrasher (Yamaha) claimed the 250SX main event win after a wild battle that came down to the checkered flag. Garrett Marchbanks (Yamaha) finished second and championship leader Jordon Smith (Yamaha) finished third. 

Aaron Plessinger (KTM) claimed his first ever 450SX main event win ahead of Cooper Webb (Yamaha) and Justin Barcia (GasGas).

Check out the post-race videos for the San Diego Supercross, highlights as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, Weege Show, and results from the San Diego Supercross.

San Diego Supercross

Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis

250SX Class Highlights

450SX Class Highlights

Extended Video Highlights—Both Classes

2024 SMX Insider Post Race: Round #3: San Diego, CA | Snapdragon Stadium

Monster Energy Supercross: Press Conference Round 3 - San Diego

Weege Show: The Power of Plessinger

Main Event Results

Supercross

San Diego - 250SX West Main Event

January 20, 2024
Snapdragon Stadium
San Diego, CA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher 16:40.535 16 Laps 1:00.566 Livingston, TN United States Yamaha YZ250F
2 Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks 16:41.738 +1.203 1:00.875 Coalville, UT United States Yamaha YZ250F
3 Jordon Smith Jordon Smith 16:45.676 +5.141 59.973 Belmont, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
4 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda 16:46.107 +5.572 59.327 Suzuka, Japan Japan Honda CRF250R
5 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen 16:46.925 +6.390 59.846 Washougal, WA United States Kawasaki KX250
Full Results
Supercross

San Diego - 450SX Main Event

January 20, 2024
Snapdragon Stadium
San Diego, CA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger 21:32.978 22 Laps 57.722 Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 21:35.166 +2.188 57.383 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Justin Barcia Justin Barcia 21:55.077 +22.099 58.650 Monroe, NY United States GasGas MC 450F
4 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence 22:10.142 +37.164 57.668 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R
5 Jason Anderson Jason Anderson 22:15.208 +42.230 58.993 Edgewood, NM United States Kawasaki KX450SR
Full Results

Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 67
2Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 59
3Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 57
4R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 54
5Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX United States 41
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 60
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 59
3Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 56
4Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 49
5Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 49
Full Standings
Read Now
March 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now