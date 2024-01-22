Video highlights from the third round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The San Diego Supercross was the third round of the 250SX West Region Championship and also the second round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Nate Thrasher (Yamaha) claimed the 250SX main event win after a wild battle that came down to the checkered flag. Garrett Marchbanks (Yamaha) finished second and championship leader Jordon Smith (Yamaha) finished third.

Aaron Plessinger (KTM) claimed his first ever 450SX main event win ahead of Cooper Webb (Yamaha) and Justin Barcia (GasGas).

Check out the post-race videos for the San Diego Supercross, highlights as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, Weege Show, and results from the San Diego Supercross.

San Diego Supercross

Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis

250SX Class Highlights