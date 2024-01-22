Watch: San Diego Supercross Video Highlights & Results
Video highlights from the third round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The San Diego Supercross was the third round of the 250SX West Region Championship and also the second round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).
Nate Thrasher (Yamaha) claimed the 250SX main event win after a wild battle that came down to the checkered flag. Garrett Marchbanks (Yamaha) finished second and championship leader Jordon Smith (Yamaha) finished third.
Aaron Plessinger (KTM) claimed his first ever 450SX main event win ahead of Cooper Webb (Yamaha) and Justin Barcia (GasGas).
Check out the post-race videos for the San Diego Supercross, highlights as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, Weege Show, and results from the San Diego Supercross.
San Diego Supercross
Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis
250SX Class Highlights
450SX Class Highlights
Extended Video Highlights—Both Classes
2024 SMX Insider Post Race: Round #3: San Diego, CA | Snapdragon Stadium
Monster Energy Supercross: Press Conference Round 3 - San Diego
Weege Show: The Power of Plessinger
Main Event Results
San Diego - 250SX West Main EventJanuary 20, 2024
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Nate Thrasher
|16:40.535
|16 Laps
|1:00.566
|Livingston, TN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Garrett Marchbanks
|16:41.738
|+1.203
|1:00.875
|Coalville, UT
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Jordon Smith
|16:45.676
|+5.141
|59.973
|Belmont, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|16:46.107
|+5.572
|59.327
|Suzuka, Japan
|Honda CRF250R
|5
|Levi Kitchen
|16:46.925
|+6.390
|59.846
|Washougal, WA
|Kawasaki KX250
San Diego - 450SX Main EventJanuary 20, 2024
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Aaron Plessinger
|21:32.978
|22 Laps
|57.722
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|2
|Cooper Webb
|21:35.166
|+2.188
|57.383
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Justin Barcia
|21:55.077
|+22.099
|58.650
|Monroe, NY
|GasGas MC 450F
|4
|Jett Lawrence
|22:10.142
|+37.164
|57.668
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R
|5
|Jason Anderson
|22:15.208
|+42.230
|58.993
|Edgewood, NM
|Kawasaki KX450SR
Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|67
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|59
|3
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|57
|4
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|54
|5
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|41
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|60
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|59
|3
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|56
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|49
|5
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|49