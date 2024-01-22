Were you having any flashbacks to last year?

I was making sure my toes were tucked, that's for sure! [Laughs] I wasn't hanging them things off. Yeah, for sure. I was definitely having flashbacks and 'd be lying if I said I wasn't repeating ‘Don't crash’ in my head all the way around the track. Then the last lap and I almost did in the whoops. But, yeah, I mean, I was definitely nervous and it was definitely going through my head but I just had to keep it on two wheels and I knew I'd be good.

I watched you grow up in GNCC [Grand National Cross Country] and your dad's an AMA Hall of Famer in that series. Specifically where you're from has the worst mud you could possibly ride in. So, just talk about the experience you had growing up specifically in this real sticky stuff and your dad, who's maybe even better than you at riding it, and what you learned from him?

Yeah, I mean, in Ohio, it's almost exactly like this. We’ve got a race up in Saint Clairsville, Ohio, it's called Power Line Park GNCC. And when it would get muddy there, I mean, it would stick, and you would have to go down the straightaway wide open to clean your tires out. And then you pretty much have to do that over and over again because when you get in the woods it would just clog up and, and soon enough you wouldn't be rolling anymore. So, you had to knock the mud off. This was kind of like that. If you started going slow, it would cake up on your tires. My dad always told me to keep my feet on the pegs and the faster you go, the easier it is. So, yeah, I kinda did that. But I think this mud is very, very, similar to the mud in Ohio.

Just a follow up to that, you've been good at these when these tracks that deteriorate, right? You’re good in the mud. Now, you've had three rounds in a couple of different types of tracks. Red plate for you. Do you feel like that stigma sort of disappears that, you know, I'm good at everything. I can be just as good as every other guy even in the dry. How does that go for you?

Yeah, I mean, I think I proved that last year at Detroit, up until we had that crash. But yeah, I think I'm good everywhere if I get a start. You know, it's hard to come through 13 guys that can potentially win this thing. It's such a stacked field this year. It's crazy. It's crazy to think about when you look down the line. It's so gnarly. But yeah, I think I can be good anywhere.