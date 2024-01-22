You were coming pretty fast at the end. What were you seeing with the track conditions? Because it seemed like you were getting faster as the laps went on, and you were finding something with the lines. What were you seeing?

At the beginning, at least for me, I wasn't sure how fast or slow you can kind of push. Those guys really charged right away. I was waiting for the track to break in a little bit and it did and then I started getting a really good flow. You know, Justin [Barcia] made a mistake and that allowed me to get on him and then I just set my sights forward on AP [Aaron Plessinger]. I knew the lappers were gonna play a big role. It's half the battle in these mud races. So just kind of being smart and I picked up on a few lines and kept charging for it. I knew he was gonna be strong. He was strong all day and I was just hoping that I could get both, not that they made a mistake. And then, yeah, it was a little bit weird, you know, late in the race I was racing my teammate who was a lap down and that was a bit of a bummer, and I had to trade some paint with the number one there [Chase Sexton], with two to go. But overall, you know, it's mud, anything can happen. It's good to be back up here. It's great to be on the podium again.

You kind of touched on it a second ago. But can you just give us your take on the lapped rider situation? There was a hand gesture, maybe some stuff after the race as well. Can you just touch on that?

It was just weird, you know, it was, I knew, like, the lappers are tough, right? And then it was a very weird thing with… because even at one point I was like, "Oh well, maybe he's in second." I had to look at the board and see. So it was a bit strange and that lap, like I said, I kind of chipped away at AP, like the lappers held him up a little bit and then, you know, AP got around him and then he was, you know, I get, he was trying to get points. So that was tough. And then, yeah, that two to go, from my perspective, I felt like the [number] one [Chase Sexton] got out of AP's way and then charged forward to not be out of my way. It's my personal opinion and we hit and we both about went down and so I was a little bummed on that. I was getting lapped last weekend and felt like I was pretty respectful. So, you know, it will come around, but it's tough when you're in that position. You don't want to be getting lapped by any means. But just got respect for yours.