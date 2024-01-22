Jett Lawrence quietly had a great ride in the mud, coming from way back to secure fourth place. Did you see anything from him that caught your eye? Did this surprise you after he seemed to struggle in the mud last week?

He was riding incredibly well. I know he can ride the mud, that was not a question for me. The trouble is when you crash early and can’t grip the motorcycle (a la San Fran). His heat-race pace should put any, “he can’t ride mud,” assumptions to rest. This kid doesn’t have much in terms of weaknesses, other than simply being young and inexperienced in this class.

Lawrence was also involved in a bit of a yelling/shoving match with Jason Anderson after the main event. Any idea what this was about? Is it an unwise move for Lawrence to engage in confrontations like this with the veterans of the class?

As Jett was moving forward he got to the rear wheel of JA21 and couldn’t find a way around. Anderson is a veteran and knows where the passing zones are on a one-lined track like San Diego. So, knowing where the vulnerable areas were, he was resting and regrouping in the one-lined spots. Anderson lessening the intensity in the one-lined spots was infuriating for Jett, as he was focused on continuing his march forward. My guess is that Jett was yelling at Anderson to move (normal for this scenario), and that only fueled Anderson’s resolve to play games. As expected, that only angered Jett more and things spilled over after the race ended.

Personally, I think confronting Anderson and having a calm conversation is acceptable. Anderson would likely say, “Hey, pass me if you’re able to go so much faster,” when confronted. The trouble here is that it wasn’t calm. Jett lost his composure and was likely saying things that Anderson didn’t appreciate. Jett is a rookie in this class, regardless of how talented and successful a rookie he may be. Disrespecting former champions is not going to go well in this dynamic and I’m sure Jett knows that, as he’s calm and cool after having time to reflect.

The one thing Jett will want to avoid is a tit-for-tat situation with someone as capable as Anderson. Never pick a fight with a professional fighter, never play games with those who specialize in gamesmanship. That translates in real terms to this: don’t start trouble with Jason Anderson. It’s hard enough to win a title in the 450 class when everyone likes you. Creating foes out of the most aggressive names is not a wise path. I would almost guarantee Jett will work to mend fences.

Plessinger did it! We know he’s great in the mud, but he was really good at A1 too, which wasn’t a mud race. What did you like about Plessinger’s performance, and was there anything you noticed about his ride that set him apart from the rest of the field?

He’s coming into his own in this class. I think his confidence is at an all-time high and he believes he belongs at the front (he’s also mentioned this in interviews). He doesn’t feel overwhelmed by the pace or the moment. Believing is one of the biggest challenges that these elite riders face, especially when climbing the ladder to the top. Whether or not he can retain this red plate is up to him, but I believe he sees himself as this level of racer now. He, along with most, questioned that in year's past as the results weren’t coming. The 2024 season seems to be a page turned in the book of AP.