It is official: Jorge Prado is staying for one more round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. The Spanish native originally had a three-race deal to come race AMA Supercross in the U.S., but now after two consecutive muddy rounds, the 2023 MXGP World Champion told our Kellen Brauer after the San Diego Supercross on Saturday night that he will be staying for one more round of supercross before going home and putting a #1 on his GasGas MC 450F. Here is what Prado had to say post-race about his second straight mudder and his plan for the next week.

Racer X: Jorge Prado, another good, even night, like I feel like it was just another solid main event for you. Did you feel like you made any progress this week that you're happy about?

Jorge Prado: Yeah, I think, I felt better than the others, like for sure, better than Anaheim. For example, on press day, I was feeling super good. This morning in a free practice, I was feeling super good and when the rain came, I start feeling not that good because it was so slippery and I started thinking too much because last weekend. It was so deep that it was almost like slow racing, but here you gotta jump everything and I didn't feel comfortable doing it. And in the main, bad start again, made it very difficult to get a good rhythm. But I feel like at the end of the main event I could do good laps.

You had a dry normal A1, just complete mudder last week, then this week it starts dry and then goes wet. So, how was that experience today?

It's difficult because I'm not used to jumping when it's wet and that makes me a bit scared because I'm not used to it. So, I was feeling not really comfortable. But I feel like at the end of the main event I was feeling good. I just missed many positions a few times because they put blue flag, but guys were behind me and the leader was still behind those guys. So, I let everybody go. So, I'm like, oh man, I let the guys pass that were racing with me.