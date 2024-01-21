Jason Weigandt follows a victorious Aaron Plessinger through the muddy ground after a fan-favorite victory at the San Diego round of 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross. The mud this time was sticky, and that's what Plessinger learned to ride in growing up, with thanks to his dad, AMA Hall of Famer and GNCC Champion Scott Plessinger. Soak up the vibes here, and also enjoy a chat with Jorge Prado. Brought to you by RaceTech.com and their awesome Gold Valves which will help you get traction on a slick, muddy track. Kinda.