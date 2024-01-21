Results Archive
Arenacross
Grand Island
Supercross
San Francisco
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Arenacross
Guthrie
Supercross
San Diego
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Garrett Marchbanks
  3. Jordon Smith
Upcoming
Arenacross
Guthrie 2
Fri Jan 26
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 27
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Upcoming
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
Fri Feb 2
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Feb 3
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jalek Swoll
  2. Max Anstie
  3. Pierce Brown
Full Entry List
Weege Show: The Power of Plessinger

January 21, 2024 8:40pm

Jason Weigandt follows a victorious Aaron Plessinger through the muddy ground after a fan-favorite victory at the San Diego round of 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross. The mud this time was sticky, and that's what Plessinger learned to ride in growing up, with thanks to his dad, AMA Hall of Famer and GNCC Champion Scott Plessinger. Soak up the vibes here, and also enjoy a chat with Jorge Prado. Brought to you by RaceTech.com and their awesome Gold Valves which will help you get traction on a slick, muddy track. Kinda. 

