The early stages of a Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship season always seems to throw curveballs our way in that you never quite know what you’re going to get out of the series until you leave the California swing behind. But it’s that early season drama that pulls us in and keeps it exciting as the series begins to settle into a true title fight every year by the midpoint. Through two rounds of racing in the 450SX class, we’ve had what you’d consider “expected” winners in Honda HRC’s rookie talent Jett Lawrence who won Anaheim 1 and reigning champion Chase Sexton who picked up the win in San Francisco. But it’s the way both of them got to their wins that kept the intrigue high heading into Round 3 in San Diego. Jett captured the win at A1 in his first ever 450SX start and had to outduel former 450SX champions Jason Anderson and Cooper Webb to get it done. While Sexton gruelled through torrential downpour rain conditions in San Francisco to lead home Eli Tomac by a few seconds in what felt like a mini flashback to last year.

Sexton then led the points coming into San Diego, but it felt like things still were far from being settled in the series. While most assumed Jett Lawrence would put a muddy ninth place behind him and battle for the win again in San Diego, press day ahead of the race gave us a different story after Lawrence crashed hard casing a rhythm jump and bruised his thumb. He was still slated to race, but he was definitely no longer 100% physically and that left the opportunities open. On top of that, the rain that cascaded over the bay area last weekend, decided it wasn’t quite done with supercross just yet as the skies opened up during qualifying in San Diego. After just one session of qualifying, all riding was halted until the night show as the rain soaked the track. The Dirt Wurx crew went to work but it was clear that it wasn’t going to be a dry track by any stretch of the imagination.

However, while the track was wet, it was much different than San Francisco. A lot of rhythm lanes and even the supercross triple were still possible to jump for the top riders and the heat races showed that limiting mistakes was going to be the biggest key. Tomac won his heat along with Red Bull KTM’s Aaron Plessinger who is known as being a good mud rider. Everything was set for one big curveball to be fired across the series as the riders lined up for the main event, and boy was this one a curveball.

Progressive ECSTAR Suzuki’s Ken Roczen led the race early on and looked to be comfortable in the lead. Behind him sat Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas’ Justin Barcia and the aforementioned Aaron Plessinger. All three riders out front have been known to be mud specialists and they demonstrated that well as they opened up a big gap behind them while also bringing Cooper Webb with them. Early troubles for last week’s winner and runner-up as Sexton crashed right out of the first corner with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Malcolm Stewart. A lap later, in the exact same spot, Eli Tomac hit the deck with Christian Craig and Tomac spent some time sorting the bike out after he picked it back up.