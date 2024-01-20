Lawrence didn't have things go his way last week at San Francisco either where his second 450SX main event resulted in a ninth place finish while defending champion Chase Sexton powered his Red Bull KTM to the win and retook the points lead with it. The red plate is back on the #1 machine this week while the #31 machine of Jordon Smith sees red return to his bike for the first time since 2017 as his win in the 250SX main event in San Francisco rocketed him to the top of the 250SX West Region standings. With four different winners between the two classes through two rounds and mixed weather potentially adding to the drama today, round three is one you can't miss. Check out the broadcast schedule below and follow along with us today as free practice is soon to begin.