Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
Morning Report
It's go time for the third round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross as the season rolls along to San Diego this week. After the quagmire conditions in San Francisco last weekend, everyone was hoping we would be rid of rainy conditions heading back to Southern California, but we might not be in luck. There is some rain in the forecast today, and while it likely won't be as bad as San Francisco, there's still plenty chance it hits at some point today. Hopefully the rain will skirt by us though and we'll have beautiful conditions like there were for yesterday's press riding sessions.
Speaking of press day, Honda HRC's Jett Lawrence went for a wild ride yesterday afternoon. The Anaheim 1 winner went for a big line in the back rhythm section and came up very short, causing him to rebound violently off the bike and then land back on top of it on the following jump. Jett gingerly picked his bike up and rolled it off the track while his brother Hunter came up to him to check on him. Jett would ride straight back to the pits and reportedly has a bruised thumb but will be lining up tonight. Vurbmoto was able to get a great view of what happened to Jett Lawrence:
Scary moment for @Jettson18_ 😳— Supercross LIVE! (@SupercrossLIVE) January 19, 2024
📸- @VurbMoto #SupercrossLIVE #SMX pic.twitter.com/qC536T0ur3
Lawrence didn't have things go his way last week at San Francisco either where his second 450SX main event resulted in a ninth place finish while defending champion Chase Sexton powered his Red Bull KTM to the win and retook the points lead with it. The red plate is back on the #1 machine this week while the #31 machine of Jordon Smith sees red return to his bike for the first time since 2017 as his win in the 250SX main event in San Francisco rocketed him to the top of the 250SX West Region standings. With four different winners between the two classes through two rounds and mixed weather potentially adding to the drama today, round three is one you can't miss. Check out the broadcast schedule below and follow along with us today as free practice is soon to begin.
- Supercross
San DiegoKTM Junior Supercross
Saturday, January 20