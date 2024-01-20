Proving Grounds
Chase Sexton’s switch from Honda HRC to Red Bull KTM might be the biggest story of the off-season, so everyone, including Sexton and his team, were curious to see the early returns. There were some off-season struggles, but the team got the bike to the point where Chase could salvage an Anaheim 1 podium. Then they made big gains for round two, and even though he won in the mud, he thinks he could have done the same in the dry. “I was saying before this weekend, I'm like, man, I'm kind of bummed it's gonna be a mudder because the progress we made from last week to this week is pretty crazy and I felt like my normal self leading up into this race,” he said after the win. If it’s indeed not muddy this weekend, can he deliver another win? –Jason Weigandt
Rebound Ride
We’re not used to seeing Jett Lawrence off the podium, but hey, anything can, and often does happen in the mud. We saw that in San Francisco when Lawrence finished in ninth place. The last time Lawrence finished that far back was 2022 at RedBud, and that was only because Lawrence’s bike blew up in a moto! It’s important to note that on that day, he actually bounced back to dominate the second moto after that DNF. Expect Lawrence to be back on point this weekend in San Diego. –Aaron Hansel
- Supercross
San DiegoKTM Junior Supercross
Saturday, January 20
Third Time’s a Charm
A DNQ and a tenth-place finish for Hunter Lawrence at the first two rounds didn’t seem very likely before the season started, yet here we are. Plagued by a first-turn crash at the opener and mud at San Francisco, Lawrence’s season has yet to log any highlights. That could change in San Diego this weekend though, and if you’re Lawrence, you’re ready for something to go your way. Where will the HRC Honda rider end up on Saturday night? –Hansel
Better This Time
After a tough, ninth-place night in Anaheim, Eli Tomac was in serious need of a podium finish in San Francisco. In fact, in the post-race press conference he even mentioned it was his focus coming into the second round. “Yeah, my goal was to get on the podium. That was my mindset and that's how good I felt physically. I wasn't, like, limping my way in here at all,” Tomac said. Well, he achieved that goal by taking second in San Francisco, and now sits ten points out of the lead. Of course, it’s tough to gauge Tomac’s improvement for round two because the entire race was slathered in mud. Is he back to battle-for-the-win form in dry conditions, also? Hopefully we find out this weekend. –Hansel
Make That Main!
After retiring in 2012, the now 40-year-old Billy Laninovich is back at the races and looking to put his Yamaha back in the main. He missed it by two spots in his heat race at the opener, and couldn’t come to terms with the mud in San Francisco. He’s right there though, in terms of speed, so we’ll see if he puts it together in front of his hometown fans in San Diego. –Hansel
Bad Math
Cooper Webb certainly turned heads at the Anaheim 1 opener, with hot qualifying times (usually not his specialty), a strong heat race win over Jett Lawrence, and what looked to be a sure podium finish in the main. Then he crashed, uncharacteristically, and finished sixth. The mud claimed him in San Francisco, resulting in an 11th, and suddenly Webb finds a promising start to the season flipped into an 18-point deficit in the series. It would certainly be helpful for Webb to get some points back ASAP. Can he make up some ground on Saturday? –Weigandt
Retro livery for San Diego 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kdIn5ctCPB— Cooper Webb (@cooperwebb_2) January 19, 2024
Goodbye, For Now
San Diego will be the last stop for Jorge Prado before he returns home to prepare for the MXGP season. You can bet he will want to end his Monster Energy AMA Supercross tour on a high note. The real question may be, will we see him back here in 2025? One more shining moment in San Diego could help answer that question. –Sarah Whitmore
Layout
I barely know the difference between football and baseball (slight exaggeration), but I do know that football stadiums like Snap Dragon mean shorter lap times. Shorter lap times means more laps and a rougher track at the end of the night. Anaheim 1, for example, only saw a traditional 20-lap main, because lap times hovered above the one-minute mark. Expect more laps in San Diego. Who will be strong at the end of the race on a rough track? -Whitmore
AP on Fire
Fan favorite Aaron Plessinger has never started a 450SX season off so strong, as he is currently tied with Eli Tomac for 3rd in points. Hard to believe the man with such a loud personality can actually be considered quiet, but his finishes have left him just off the podium, and haven’t drawn as much attention as they should. He’s riding really well, though. Can he keep this momentum going this weekend? –Whitmore