Arenacross
Loveland
Supercross
Anaheim 1
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Levi Kitchen
Arenacross
Grand Island
Supercross
San Francisco
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Live Now
Arenacross
Guthrie
Upcoming
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Jan 20
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Upcoming
Arenacross
Guthrie 2
Fri Jan 26
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 27
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Upcoming
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
Fri Feb 2
Weege Show: San Diego SX Preview with Webb and More

January 19, 2024 8:35pm | by:

Jason Weigandt walks and talks through San Diego's press day for Monster Energy AMA Supercross, chatting with contender Cooper Webb, but also Bubba Pauli and his growing MaddParts.com Kawasaki team, 40-year-old comebacker Billy Laninovich, and more. For now the track is bone dry. Will it hold tomorrow and we'll finally get some answers? Brought to you by Honda and the CRF450R and CRF250R, which make winning look easy. After dominating the 2023 season, Hunter and Jett Lawrence, Jo Shimoda and Chance Hymas are going to try to repeat that success in 2024. See your Honda Powersports dealer and set up your own run of domination on a new Honda.

