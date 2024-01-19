Jason Weigandt walks and talks through San Diego's press day for Monster Energy AMA Supercross, chatting with contender Cooper Webb, but also Bubba Pauli and his growing MaddParts.com Kawasaki team, 40-year-old comebacker Billy Laninovich, and more. For now the track is bone dry. Will it hold tomorrow and we'll finally get some answers? Brought to you by Honda and the CRF450R and CRF250R, which make winning look easy. After dominating the 2023 season, Hunter and Jett Lawrence, Jo Shimoda and Chance Hymas are going to try to repeat that success in 2024. See your Honda Powersports dealer and set up your own run of domination on a new Honda.