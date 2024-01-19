Factory Phil,

Unreal night in SF!! Making the northeast boys proud that you haven’t forgotten how to ride in the mud. Your performance brought me back to the mudder at Broome’s amateur day (circa 2003?) with the Alessis, Dougherty, Picone, Toth, Mulcahy, Lindsay, Hutson, Scalise, and maybe Chatfield, where you arguably should’ve won, but that’s another story. Anyway, were these the worst conditions you’ve ever raced in, or does another come to mind? Loretta’s, Broome, Walden, Frozen Ocean, etc. immediately come to mind for me. You’ve seen it all so I’m curious if you have a crazy mud race memory. Side Note: I called my old man the next day and the first thing he said was “Phil should’ve been on the F_€(ing box”. I traveled from Boston to Florida in bad weather and you won the conversation!

One Love,

-KCarp

KCarp,

Thanks, buddy, I appreciate it! Obviously through 30 years of racing and riding a dirt bike, there have been some WILD CONDITIONS. The number of mud races I did growing up is actually pretty wild. But not just the races. When I was a kid, I had a practice bike that was designated for just mud riding. My dad always made me a mud practice bike. It was always a year older model than my current bikes that I had for that year. I wasn’t even allowed to jump it, just because it was a beater bike haha. I also grew up riding snowmobile trails with Trelleborg studded winter tires. I would go for miles and miles with an extra gallon of fuel in a backpack. Those were the f@)&%!? days!

But those names you mentioned are some true OG’s who I spent a lot of my childhood racing. Also, each one of those guys were good mud riders in their own regard! I remember that Broome race when the Alessis showed up from California. Broome’s mud was never really that bad, because the ground was always quite hard and the water would just run off the hills. The roadside section always collected a lot of water. Loretta’s mudders ALWAYS sucked, and they still do to this day. Tracks that are flat never work well when it’s pouring.

The worst track for mud to me, and this has been a constant since the 65cc days, is High Point. I’ve had some stressful mud days there, whether it was an area qualifier, regional, or AMA national. The hills and off-cambers when High Point is muddy are gnarly as well. There is not one specific mud race. They are always tough as shit.

-Phil