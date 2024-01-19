Welcome to Racerhead on the Friday before Monster Energy AMA Supercross celebrates 50 years in existence at tomorrow night’s San Diego SX at Snapdragon Stadium. The riders, race teams and fans were all invited to get their retro and from what I’ve seen on social media, several of the teams are going big. San Diego has a long history with the series, going back to 1980, and some of the best races I can remember took place here, including an epic Jeremy McGrath-vs-Ricky Carmichael battle early in 2001 and the 2005 Ricky-vs-Chad Reed duel that is the subject of a very good Leatt Re-Raceables Podcast on PulpMX this week with #22 himself Chad Reed as the guest of Steve Matthes, Jason Weigandt, and Seth Rarick that you can check out later in this post.
Last weekend’s super-muddy return to San Francisco brought a few surprises, some unexpected problems, and two new winners in ’24, both of whom are now wearing the red plates. Defending 450SX Champion Chase Sexton quite simply executed one of the best starts we may ever see and ended up winning for the first time on a Red Bull KTM, taking the points lead away from first-round winner Jett Lawrence and ending #18’s undefeated-in-SX streak at (checks notes) one. Lawrence struggled after a bad start and suffered the indignity of getting lapped at the end by Sexton. I’m sure Jett will get over it—he’s probably just glad to have gotten through the night. Also, former champion Eli Tomac and Suzuki’s Ken Roczen both rode superb races to round out the podium, adding even more interest with their bounce-backs from not-so-great opening nights for either of them. And as we were posting we spotted some press day clips of Jett coming up short on a combo in San Diego, which has everyone speculating, but “Film Guy” Tom Journet talked to Jett afterwards and he said it's only a jammed thumb. Keep an eye on that tomorrow.
In the 250SX class Jordon Smith now has the red plate on what will be a 1994-looking white Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing YZ250F for tomorrow night’s race after a very methodical ride, leading all eight laps of the shortened 250 main. And in similar fashion to the 450 class, incoming points leader RJ Hampshire was also lapped at the end by the winner, though he too will no doubt put it behind him quickly, as mud races can be a real crapshoot, and this time things just didn’t go his way.
Of course, they all may get another night in the wet stuff tomorrow as the weather for San Diego is once again iffy. One deep mud race like San Francisco is bad enough, but two in a row in the Golden State will be tough on everyone. Props to the Dirt Wurx track crew and all of the officials and track crew in even pulling the San Francisco SX round off in miserable conditions—by the end of the night it looked like the end of the week at a very soggy Loretta Lynn’s Ranch last August!
It's too early to tell what this all means to the championship, other than the fact that it’s not going to start with a Jett Lawrence win streak that some were worried was upon us after his Anaheim SX opener win. In fact, losing like that probably took a lot of pressure off #18. Conversely, pressure is building on a few others who are not off to anywhere near the start they certainly expected, including Jett’s brother Hunter, their teammate Jo Shimoda, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Malcolm Stewart and Christian Craig, the Justins (Barcia and Cooper), Nate Thrasher, and more. Everyone has time to turn their start around, but the clock will tick louder with each passing week.
And there’s one week left in the “supercross vacation” of Jorge Prado, the MXGP FIM Motocross World Champion who was very impressive in winning his heat race and then improved his main event finish by six spots (13th to seventh). If that trend continues—and Prado gets a start anywhere close to what he got in his heat race—improving six more spots would mean a win… Hey, if it rains, you never know. What we do know is that Prado has opened some eyes and minds to his potential in supercross, and we already know how fast he would be outdoors, with the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) as a bonus. He’s got more than one suiter for his services should he move here for 2025, so stay tuned.
Ironically, I will beat Prado back to Europe. Rather than heading west to San Diego, I am heading east and over then over the North Atlantic Ocean to attend the introduction of the new Ducati motocross bike in Italy. I was lucky enough to be invited to what should be a very interesting couple of days high up in the Dolomites at a place called Madonna di Campiglio as the Ducati is introduced to the world. I think it’s amazing that after 50 years of this series (and 52 of Pro Motocross) we have three new OEMs entering the sport in Beta (already here), Triumph (see you in Detroit), and Ducati (Italian Nationals this summer), MXGP (’25), and AMA SX/MX/SMX (’26). Keep an eye on Racer X’s social media for photos of the new Ducati early next week. Ciao!
Wet/Dry (Jason Weigandt)
Whenever we get a new mud race, it’s fun to compare it to great mud races of the past. The real differences are in the details. San Francisco’s track wasn’t just tough because of the weather, it was the way the dirt reacted to it. Many riders commented on the ruts and the overall stickiness of the mud that just would not wash away, no matter how badly it rained. Mud races can take on a totally different feel based on the dirt and how well it deals with all that water. I talked to Dirt Wurx Alex Gillespie about it this week for the SMX Insider show.
“That San Fran dirt is kind of a softer material to begin with, and that’s another reason why that was such a muddy, rutted track,” Gillespie. “That dirt doesn’t take water that good. I mean, look at MetLife [Stadium, New Jersey] last year. It dumped rain, but the base was hard and they were still jumping everything the whole race long.”
Dirt Wurx knew the rain could be coming so they sent a crew up to San Francisco a day earlier than planned, and had the track built on Monday. Then they covered it and hoped for the best. On our Fly Racing Racer X Race Review podcast, Steve Matthes suggested that if they knew rain was coming, they should just build a very simple track without steep obstacles. I saw Colt Nichols suggest the same thing on social media.
“We built that whole track on Monday, which was quite a ways away from the race,” said Gillespie. “We saw there could be some weather, but it’s hard to tell [that early in the week] which direction it’s going to go. I would hate to see people in the seats watching a simplified, one-lined track. Then it took a turn for the worse. The ruts were out of control. In my opinion, no matter what track we would have built, we would have had those foot-peg deep ruts, and they would have been singling everything either way.”
One thing I like about the mud race is that it doesn’t prove much. Even better, the opening round of a series often doesn’t prove much, either. So, we still have a pretty clean slate going into round three this weekend. In San Francisco Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton said they made gains after Anaheim and thought they would be better at round two regardless of the conditions. Sexton said they’ve made some big changes to the bike and now he feels better than he’s ever felt. Yes, that would mean better than he felt on a Honda. I believe KTM made big gains on the rear end of the bike before Anaheim, and then made a huge fork change before San Francisco. This might have alleviated Sexton’s concerns, as we all heard it was a pretty rough off-season transition to his new machine.
I don’t think we can take much from a mud race, but it did have an impact on the points. Cooper Webb was awesome at Anaheim 1, yet somehow he’s down 18 points already after a crash in that race [sixth] and a rough go in the mud [11th]. I talked to Cooper today at press day and he’s aware he came back from a deficit to win that 2019 title, but he also knows just because something happened in the past doesn’t mean it will happen again. He’s aware that if someone (else) gets hot he will be really, really far back in points, so he needs to make up ground, and fast. Right now, there are still a ton of 450 riders who feel this season could be theirs, and that’s exciting.
I’ll be back on the broadcast this weekend interviewing key stars from Supercross’ past as part of the 50th Anniversary race. Looking forward to reminiscing about the old days, but really looking forward to seeing how everything plays out when the racing starts.
Mosiman (Matthes)
There were some people that expected Michael Mosiman to make his Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing debut this weekend in San Diego but I've been told he's not lining up yet. It's an interesting signing for sure and someone asked me how I thought he would do. I said he could be on the podium or maybe 11th? I don't know, Michael is really talented but had a horrible year in 2023. But he was great in 2022! So, he'll be hungry to rebuild his career, he's got a great bike and as I said, he's talented. So, this could work out great for him and the team for sure. Stay tuned to see if he shows up in BLU at A2.
My Favorite Races (DC)
Changing gears, I was asked recently by our friends at NBC and Peacock to give them some suggestions of the best/most important SX races of the last 50 years to include in the big 50th celebration for Monster Energy Supercross. Since I wasn’t actually at last week’s race in San Fran, and as a result don’t have much insider knowledge to share here, I thought I would share my personal list of the greatest races over the last five decades. They are not in any particular order, and they are limited to the premier class—let me know how they compare to yours, and I didn’t include San Diego ’05 but after listening to the Re-Raceables Podcast, I probably should have!
-The 1986 Anaheim Supercross battle between David Bailey and Rick Johnson is arguably the greatest race ever, as a 70,000-seat sold-out stadium watched the new Honda teammates put on a show for the ages.
-In the first-ever Atlanta Supercross (1977) Bob Hannah passes Jim Pomeroy in the last corner at Fulton County Stadium to win his first SX and begin his reign as the first superstar of supercross, winning three straight titles on his Yamaha.
-Rick Johnson comes from dead last, after a first-turn crash, to win in the 1987 Los Angeles Coliseum race, taking Guy Cooper’s best shot at a win away in heart-breaking fashion.
-Doug Henry shocks the world by winning the 1997 Las Vegas SX aboard a four-stroke Yamaha prototype, ushering in a whole new era in the sport, as it was the first time a four-stroke had ever won in series history.
-Jeremy McGrath wins his first of 72 supercross races at the ’93 Anaheim SX aboard his Honda. One year later he will debut his signature nac-nac move and become the biggest star in the history of the sport.
-The 1990 Battle of Atlanta: Jeff Ward, Rick Johnson, Guy Cooper, and Johnny O’Mara all battle until the last lap in Atlanta, with Ward winning one of the all-time great races.
-Ricky Carmichael comes from behind and bests Jeremy McGrath at the third Anaheim SX of 2001, effectively ending Jeremy’s reign and beginning a new one himself.
-The 2005 “perfect storm” race at Anaheim—the only one in history where Jeremy McGrath, Ricky Carmichael, Chad Reed, James Stewart, and Travis Pastrana all lined up together—ends with a surprise as Kevin Windham masters the mud to win.
-Ryan Dungey survives a wild night in Las Vegas to win his fourth AMA Supercross title and then announces his retirement from the sport.
-Jeff Stanton wins the 1992 title in a surreal moment when Damon Bradshaw freezes in the final race of the series at the Los Angeles Coliseum.
-Jeff Emig ends Jeremy McGrath’s run at a perfect season when he holds McGrath off at the 14th round of the 1996 series at St. Louis, stopping McGrath winning streak at 13 in a row.
-Ricky Carmichael’s last SX race—the 2007 Orlando race—sees him lose in an epic last battle with James Stewart, the day after RC’s twins were born in a Tallahassee hospital, with Ricky arriving just before practice in a helicopter.
-The popular veteran Justin Brayton holds off Eli Tomac to win Daytona 2018—his one and only supercross victory of his career.
-In the closest championship fight in series history James Stewart wins the last round of 2006 at Las Vegas over Ricky Carmichael and Chad Reed, with Carmichael clinching the title with two points to spare over both Stewart and Reed (and Stewart claimed the concurrent FIM title). It was confusing as hell with the dual AMA/FIM sanctioning situation but what a crazy season.
-Ryan Villopoto ends his AMA Supercross career by clinching a fourth straight title in 2014 and winning the last four races in a row (Houston, Seattle, East Rutherford and Las Vegas… Okay, maybe that’s not one race but it’s what I remember most about RV’s incredible career)
-And I might have finished with Jean-Michel Bayle’s incredible St. Petersburg race in 1992 when he went from fourth to first in barely two turns, but the fact that he was quitting so soon still bums out.
San Diego 2005 (Matthes)
As Davey mentioned above, we did a really fun Leatt Re-Raceables Podcast this week with Weege and Rarick where we looked back at a great race in San Diego in 2005. Chad Reed got a horrible start and charged hard all main event to pass Ricky Carmichael on the last lap for the win. They almost lapped third place Mike LaRocco. Reed was great in the, where else, whoops and RC sent it through them on the last lap in an attempt to get the 22 but ate poop. Great race and we broke it all down, with the help of Reed! The SX champ joined us to take us through the race from his side of things, we discussed the new aluminum framed YZ in 2005 (I was on Yamaha then with Chad) and he also told us about a meeting he had at Yamaha before this race where he told them how the 2005 RM 250 he rode in the off-season was a better bike! That was funny as was Chad telling us that he had hit "rock bottom" in the previous four races with his four second places!
#KendraFornia 2024 (Mitch Kendra)
In last week’s Racerhead #2, Kris Keefer wrote a section called “Keep Media Guys On Dirt Bikes,” where he mentioned I had never been to California. Invited out for the first two rounds of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, I got my feet wet (quite literally at round two) in all things California! From the Anaheim 1 pre-race festivities (visiting race teams and brand shops like Pro Circuit and Troy Lee Designs, participating in the preseason press conference, attending Fox Racing’s speed suit introduction at their headquarters) to mid-week track and more shop visits (riding at Glen Helen Raceway with fellow media colleagues, shadowing the pros at the Kawasaki test track, and visiting the all-new KTM headquarters), to the races on Saturday. Kellen Brauer showed, explained, taught, reminded, and answered anything and everything I could be interested in about the state of California. Had there been a test to see his true loyalty to the state and area knowledge, he would have aced it with flying colors! In all seriousness, it was truly incredible going to see the places we've all heard about.
Now, I am a full-on tourist, complete with my fanny pack and love for taking photos. I took a couple hundred photos throughout my ten-day trip, so I gathered up some of my favorites here. Enjoy some of my sights from this week!
Thanks to Davey and Weege for letting me go get the full California experience for a few days. Thanks to Keefer for letting me test the Husqvarna and Honda machines and getting my ass some seat time to break up my Pennsylvania winter. Spinning laps in January got my riding season started earlier than ever and I am looking forward to getting out on two wheels again soon!
And huge shout-out and thank you to the Brauer family—Kellen, Hannah, and Hollie—for hosting me all week, teaching me some of the California live style and making sure I was well-fed all week long. That’s a wrap on #KendraFornia 2024!
Alexa, play “California Love,” by Tupac!
One Very Sad Week (DC)
The Midwest motocross community had a very sad weekend with two different tragedies.
Mike Walker was a popular vet rider from Nebraska, as well as a husband and a father. He was racing a local arenacross near Dallas when he went down hard. Sadly, he did not survive his injuries.
In organizing a GoFundMe campaign for the Walker family, Makayla Payne wrote of Mike, "I can’t say that I’ve ever found someone who came across Mike and didn’t like him. He was kind, friendly, and and just an all around amazing person. He loved to be on his dirt bike any chance he could get. He also loved to share his knowledge around riding and teaching the younger generation when he could. Mike left this world doing what he loved, but left behind hid wife and kids..."
The very next day, at another race in Texas, a young rider named Danielle Gray was killed in an accident out of the racetrack. According to her friend Allyson Ahlert, "Danielle was an amazing daughter, granddaughter, niece, sister, cousin and friend to many. She has been recognized as a prodigy for her sport. With her dad, Danielle helped many charitable missions including building a school in Uganda. Danielle has always had a passionate spirit and fearless attitude..."
A GoFundMe has been set up in her memory as well to help her family in this incredibly difficult time.
And finally, on the other side of the world, the life of world-renowned Australian road racer Anthony Gobert also ended, but in much different circumstances. Gobert, a top motocross/supercross racer down under before he turned his attentions to racing on pavement, and had immediate success, winning the 1994 Australian Superbike Championship in his first try. Nicknamed "The Go Show" he was a charismatic, fantastic talent, but he also had personal demons that drove him down for much of his life, as addictions to drugs and alcohol cost him pretty much everything—his career, his reputation, his freedom.
Cycle News posted a short Facebook post from Anthony’s mother, Sue: “My heart is breaking as I write this as my first born beautiful son Anthony has passed late this afternoon. I loved him from the moment he was born until the day I died. At times he was challenging to say the least but he always had a kind heart and cared for everyone. Sadly he was a victim of addiction which runs deeply in our families. He tried many times to get better but he couldn’t quite make it. I am so proud of him and thank all those good people who added to his life. You know who you are.”
The motorsports journalist Mat Oxley wrote this moving requiem for the star-crossed Anthony Gobert.
Godspeed to all: Mike, Danielle, and Anthony.
Random Notes
The AMA Amateur National Arenacross Championship will take place next weekend (January 27-28) at Lazy E Arena in Guthrie, OK, alongside the two AMA Arenacross rounds set to take place there. This weekend will be Guthrie 1 and next weekend is Guthrie 2. Here's all the info on next weekend's amateur championship, which is open to all.
Also in Oklahoma, there's a new series coming together called the Motoplayground Oklahoma Roots Tour. According to Marshall Plumb, who is helping organize and get the word out about the tour, the tour is bringing together the top tracks in Oklahoma: Sweet 16 MX, Elk City MX, Reynard Raceway, Ponca City, OMC MX and Maxey's Adventure Park. Check it'll out right here: www.motoplaygroundrootstour.com.
And here’s a cool program happening now that you can be part of:
Thanks for reading Racerhead. See you at the races!