How to Watch: San Diego

How to Watch San Diego

January 19, 2024 10:00am
by:

On Saturday, the third round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place in Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California. The San Diego Supercross will also be the third event in the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 3 p.m. EST/12 p.m. PST on PeacockPeacock will carry live coverage of the San Diego Supercross night show beginning at 8:30 p.m. EST/5:30 p.m. PST.

CNBC will run a re-air of the San Diego Supercross night show program on Monday at 1 a.m. EST/Sunday at 10 p.m. PST.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE

  • Supercross

    San Diego

     KTM Junior Supercross
    Saturday, January 20
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      January 20 - 3:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      January 20 - 3:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      January 20 - 8:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Nigh Show  
      Live
      January 20 - 8:30 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Nigh Show (Re-air)
      January 21 - 1:00 AM
      CNBC
San Diego Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

2024 Standings

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 45
2Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 38
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 35
4Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 35
5Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, FL France 33
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 47
2Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 42
3R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 38
4Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 35
5Carson Mumford Simi Valley, CA United States 29
Full Standings

Other Links

2024 Souvenir Program

View the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.

General

Supercross Live Timing

2024 AMA National Numbers

San Diego Supercross

San Diego Supercross Race Center

San Diego Supercross Injury Report

San Diego Supercross Entry Lists:

Supercross

San Diego - 450SX Provisional Entry List

January 20, 2024
Snapdragon Stadium
San Diego, CA United States
Revised: January 16 2024 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
1 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton Updated La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
7 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Updated Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
9 Adam Cianciarulo Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
Full Entry List
Supercross

San Diego - 250SX West Provisional Entry List

January 20, 2024
Snapdragon Stadium
San Diego, CA United States
Revised: January 17 2024 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
20 Max Vohland
Max Vohland 		Sacramento, CA United States Kawasaki KX250
24 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
26 Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States Yamaha YZ250F
30 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan Honda CRF250R
31 Jordon Smith Jordon Smith New Belmont, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Entry List

OTHER INFO

Snapdragon Stadium
Address: 2101 Stadium Wy, San Diego, CA 92108

Practice & Qualifying — 2:30 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT
Main Program — 8:30 p.m. EDT/5:30 p.m. PDT 

TICKETS

Get tickets to the San Diego Supercross.

Track Map

  • The 2024 San Diego Supercross layout.
    The 2024 San Diego Supercross layout. SupercrossLIVE
Animated track map

Video courtesy of Supercross Live

RACE DAY SCHEDULE

San Diego Supercross Race Day Schedule

  • Supercross

    San Diego

     KTM Junior Supercross
    Saturday, January 20
    Snapdragon Stadium
    San Diego, CA United States
    Local Time ()Track Time (PST)
    Saturday
    10:30am 10:30am 250SX Group C Free Practice
    10:40am 10:40am 250SX Group B Free Practice
    10:50am 10:50am 250SX Group A Free Practice
    11:00am 11:00am 450SX Group A Free Practice
    11:10am 11:10am 450SX Group B Free Practice
    11:20am 11:20am 450SX Group C Free Practice
    11:28am 11:28am Track Maintenance
    11:35am 11:35am 250SX Group C Qualifying 1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    11:50am 11:50am 250SX Group B Qualifying 1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    12:05pm 12:05pm 250SX Group A Qualifying 1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    12:20pm 12:20pm 450SX Group A Qualifying 1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    12:35pm 12:35pm 450SX Group B Qualifying 1
    12:50pm 12:50pm 450SX Group C Qualifying 1
    1:00pm 1:00pm KTM Junior Racing Practice 1
    1:15pm 1:15pm Promoter Track Walk #1
    1:25pm 1:25pm Track Maintenance
    1:50pm 1:50pm 250SX Group C Qualifying 2
    2:05pm 2:05pm 250SX Group B Qualifying 2
    2:20pm 2:20pm 250SX Group A Qualifying 2
    2:35pm 2:35pm 450SX Group A Qualifying 2
    2:50pm 2:50pm 450SX Group B Qualifying 2
    3:05pm 3:05pm 450SX Group C Qualifying 2
    3:15pm 3:15pm KTM Junior Racing Practice 2
    3:30pm 3:30pm Promoter Track Walk #2
    3:40pm 3:40pm Promoter Track Walk #3
    3:50pm 3:50pm Track Maintenance
    5:00pm 5:00pm Opening Ceremonies
    5:36pm 5:36pm 250SX Heat 1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    5:50pm 5:50pm 250SX Heat 2 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    6:04pm 6:04pm 450SX Heat 1
    6:18pm 6:18pm 450SX Heat 2
    6:32pm 6:32pm KTM Junior Racing Main Event (3 Minutes)
    6:38pm 6:38pm Track Maintenance
    6:50pm 6:50pm 250SX Last Chance Qualifier
    7:02pm 7:02pm 450SX Last Chance Qualifier
    7:09pm 7:09pm Intermission
    7:16pm 7:16pm 250SX Sighting Lap
    7:21pm 7:21pm 250SX Main Event (15 Minutes + 1 Lap)
    7:38pm 7:38pm 250SX Victory Circle
    7:48pm 7:48pm Track Maintenance
    7:51pm 7:51pm 450SX Sighting Lap
    7:56pm 7:56pm 450SX Main Event (20 Minutes + 1 Lap)
    8:18pm 8:18pm 450SX Victory Circle
San Diego Supercross Schedule

