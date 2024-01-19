On Saturday, the third round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place in Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California. The San Diego Supercross will also be the third event in the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 3 p.m. EST/12 p.m. PST on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the San Diego Supercross night show beginning at 8:30 p.m. EST/5:30 p.m. PST.

CNBC will run a re-air of the San Diego Supercross night show program on Monday at 1 a.m. EST/Sunday at 10 p.m. PST.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.