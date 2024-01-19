On Saturday, the third round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place in Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California. The San Diego Supercross will also be the third event in the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).
Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 3 p.m. EST/12 p.m. PST on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the San Diego Supercross night show beginning at 8:30 p.m. EST/5:30 p.m. PST.
CNBC will run a re-air of the San Diego Supercross night show program on Monday at 1 a.m. EST/Sunday at 10 p.m. PST.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
2024 Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|45
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|38
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|35
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|35
|5
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, FL
|33
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|47
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|42
|3
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|38
|4
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|35
|5
|Carson Mumford
|Simi Valley, CA
|29
San Diego - 450SX Provisional Entry ListJanuary 20, 2024
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
Chase Sexton
|Updated
|La Moille, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|7
Aaron Plessinger
|Updated
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|9
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|20
|
Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|Kawasaki KX250
|24
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|26
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|Yamaha YZ250F
|30
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|Honda CRF250R
|31
Jordon Smith
|New
|Belmont, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
OTHER INFO
Snapdragon Stadium
Address: 2101 Stadium Wy, San Diego, CA 92108
Practice & Qualifying — 2:30 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT
Main Program — 8:30 p.m. EDT/5:30 p.m. PDT
TICKETS
Get tickets to the San Diego Supercross.
Track Map
Animated track map
Video courtesy of Supercross Live
RACE DAY SCHEDULE
San Diego Supercross Race Day Schedule
- Supercross
Local Time () Track Time (PST) Saturday 10:30am 10:30am 250SX Group C Free Practice 10:40am 10:40am 250SX Group B Free Practice 10:50am 10:50am 250SX Group A Free Practice 11:00am 11:00am 450SX Group A Free Practice 11:10am 11:10am 450SX Group B Free Practice 11:20am 11:20am 450SX Group C Free Practice 11:28am 11:28am Track Maintenance 11:35am 11:35am 250SX Group C Qualifying 1 11:50am 11:50am 250SX Group B Qualifying 1 12:05pm 12:05pm 250SX Group A Qualifying 1 12:20pm 12:20pm 450SX Group A Qualifying 1 12:35pm 12:35pm 450SX Group B Qualifying 1 12:50pm 12:50pm 450SX Group C Qualifying 1 1:00pm 1:00pm KTM Junior Racing Practice 1 1:15pm 1:15pm Promoter Track Walk #1 1:25pm 1:25pm Track Maintenance 1:50pm 1:50pm 250SX Group C Qualifying 2 2:05pm 2:05pm 250SX Group B Qualifying 2 2:20pm 2:20pm 250SX Group A Qualifying 2 2:35pm 2:35pm 450SX Group A Qualifying 2 2:50pm 2:50pm 450SX Group B Qualifying 2 3:05pm 3:05pm 450SX Group C Qualifying 2 3:15pm 3:15pm KTM Junior Racing Practice 2 3:30pm 3:30pm Promoter Track Walk #2 3:40pm 3:40pm Promoter Track Walk #3 3:50pm 3:50pm Track Maintenance 5:00pm 5:00pm Opening Ceremonies 5:36pm 5:36pm 250SX Heat 1 5:50pm 5:50pm 250SX Heat 2 6:04pm 6:04pm 450SX Heat 1 6:18pm 6:18pm 450SX Heat 2 6:32pm 6:32pm KTM Junior Racing Main Event (3 Minutes) 6:38pm 6:38pm Track Maintenance 6:50pm 6:50pm 250SX Last Chance Qualifier 7:02pm 7:02pm 450SX Last Chance Qualifier 7:09pm 7:09pm Intermission 7:16pm 7:16pm 250SX Sighting Lap 7:21pm 7:21pm 250SX Main Event (15 Minutes + 1 Lap) 7:38pm 7:38pm 250SX Victory Circle 7:48pm 7:48pm Track Maintenance 7:51pm 7:51pm 450SX Sighting Lap 7:56pm 7:56pm 450SX Main Event (20 Minutes + 1 Lap) 8:18pm 8:18pm 450SX Victory Circle